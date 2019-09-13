Harding County scored 50 points in the opening quarter as it ran past Bison for a 57-0 victory Friday night in Bison.
Quarterback Camden Hett opened the game with his only pass of the contest and connected with Zack Anders on a 76 yard touchdown.
Sam Adams paced the Rancher ground game with two carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns, while Kelby Hett had a pair of rushes for 74 yards.
Gavin Nelson paced Bison with five carries for 86 yards.
Harding County (2-1) travels to Hill City next Friday, while the Cardinals (0-3) host Edgemont.
ST. THOMAS MORE 62, TODD COUNTY 0: St. Thomas More scored early and often as it jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a win over Todd County in Mission Friday night.
The Cavaliers, coming off of a big win over Sturgis last week, put the game away by halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
Ryder Kirsch had a big day to lead STM touchdown passes.
St. Thomas More (3-1) will host Spearfish next Friday, while the Falcons (0-3) travels to Lennox.
BROOKINGS 28, STURGIS 14: Second-ranked Brookings improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over the Scoopers Fridaay night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (0-3) will look to get on track when it hosts Douglas next Friday.
Editor's note: If you do not see your team's results in the football roundup, it is because the score, or statistics were not sent to us by the school or coaches.