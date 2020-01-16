Ranchers hand Comets first loss in thriller

When the Harding County and Rapid City Christian boys’ basketball teams squared off Thursday night in Buffalo, the matchup had the potential to produce a classic.
The game was that and more as the Ranchers and Comets battled into overtime, before Harding County handed Christian its first loss of the season with a 90-89 victory.
The final minutes of regulation and overtime were filled with drama as the Comets fought back from a 13 point deficit in the fourth and tied the game at 80-all when Jack Roisum knocked down a three with a second remaining.
Overtime wasn’t any different, other than a role reversal, as Christian led by two at 89-87 with 15 seconds remaining.
On the Ranchers next possession, Zach Anders, who played a big role in the victory, nailed a 3-point shot with 10 seconds left to put the game away.
Anders led all scorers with 37 points, 10 of which he scored in OT and scored his 1,000th career varsity point for Harding County.
Camden Hett chipped in with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Hansen added nine points.
“We knew Rapid City Christian was undefeated and as a Class A school, would be tough to beat,” Harding County coach Jay Wammen said. “But, I knew if we could play up to our potential we could win. Coach Kyle Courtney does a great job with that team and we just played really well. If we play up to our potential, we can play with anybody the way we did tonight.”
The Comets were led by Roisum, who finished with 30 points, while Mitch Heidecker had a big game with 26 points and 24 rebounds.
Ethan Wipf chipped in with 19 points for Rapid City Christian.
“Hats off to Harding County,” Courtney said. “They played an outstanding basketball game and they shot the lights out. Coach Wammen does a great job with his kids and I have a great deal of respect for their program. We could not stop them, they just played a great game. I was really proud of our kids, we were down 12 or 13 in the fourth and we battled back.”
Up next, Harding County (8-2) will travel to Bowman, N.D.., on Tuesday, while the Comets (6-1) will look to rebound when they play Madison in Presho on Saturday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 64, CUSTER 27: St. Thomas More led 44-17 at the half and remained unbeaten with a lopsided win over the Wildcats.
Caden Casey led the Cavs with 16 points, while Ryder Kirsch finished with 14 points.
Jace Kelley paced the Wildcats with 11 points.
St. Thomas More (8-0) will travel to Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday, while Custer (7-3) hosts Newell on Thursday.
WALL 68, EDGEMONT 43: The Eagles carried a 50-30 lead into the fourth quarter as it dropped the Moguls in the West River Tournament on Thursday.
Andrew Law paced Wall with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Bridger Amiotte added 13 points and Enoch Cuny finished with 12.
Tack Tines chipped in with 11 points for the Eagles.
Caleb Simons led Edgemont with 26 points and seven rebounds.
Both Wall (2-4) and the Moguls (1-8) will continue play in the West River Tournament today.
MOORCROFT 51, HOT SPRINGS 27: Moorcroft, Wyo., opened the West River Tournament with a win as it cruised past Hot Springs.
Lane Wood led the Wolves with 18 points, while Caden Connally finished with 10.
Braden Grill, Wrider Allison and Zane Cope paced the Bison with six points apiece.
Hot Springs (3-3) will continue play in the West River Tournament today.
Girls Basketball
HILL CITY 60, LEAD-DEADWOOD 43: The Rangers outscored Lead-Deadwood 18-9 in the third to pick up a win over the Golddiggers Thursday night in Lead.
Abby Siemonsma led Hill City with 15 points, Macey Wathen added 11 points and the duo of Emily Siemonsma and Whitney Edwards chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Anna Campbell paced Lead-Deadwood with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Blake Mehlberg finished with 10 points.
The Rangers (9-2) will host Sundance, Wyo., on Saturday, while the Golddiggers (7-3) host St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 56, GREGORY 49: The Wildkats handed Gregory its fourth straight loss Thursday night in Kimball.
KWL was led by Grace Konechne with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kennedy Leiferman finished with 11 points and 12 boards.
Jessy Jo VanDerWolf and Mya Determan paced the Gorillas with 15 points apiece, while Gracie Kenzy finished with seven boards.
Gregory (3-6) will play at Chamberlain on Tuesday.
High School Wrestling
SPEARFISH 59, DOUGLAS 3: The Spartans cruised to an easy victory over the Patriots in a dual Thursday night in Spearfish.
The Spartans had no trouble from the outset as they jumped out to a 29-0 lead at the end of the sixth match.
In that six-match span, Clayton Donovan earned a pin fall victory over John Updike in a minute and 43 seconds at 126 pounds, followed by a 33 second pin by Oakley Blakeman over Morgan Sandal at 132 pounds.
Douglas’ lone win came at 170 pounds when Logan Bowden defeated Kolter Dobbins (4-2).