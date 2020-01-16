Ranchers hand Comets first loss in thriller

When the Harding County and Rapid City Christian boys’ basketball teams squared off Thursday night in Buffalo, the matchup had the potential to produce a classic.

The game was that and more as the Ranchers and Comets battled into overtime, before Harding County handed Christian its first loss of the season with a 90-89 victory.

The final minutes of regulation and overtime were filled with drama as the Comets fought back from a 13 point deficit in the fourth and tied the game at 80-all when Jack Roisum knocked down a three with a second remaining.

Overtime wasn’t any different, other than a role reversal, as Christian led by two at 89-87 with 15 seconds remaining.

On the Ranchers next possession, Zach Anders, who played a big role in the victory, nailed a 3-point shot with 10 seconds left to put the game away.

Anders led all scorers with 37 points, 10 of which he scored in OT and scored his 1,000th career varsity point for Harding County.

Camden Hett chipped in with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Hansen added nine points.