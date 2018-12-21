The Harding County boys' basketball team remained unbeaten with a come-from-behind 58-53 win over the Edgemont Moguls Friday night in Buffalo.
Edgemont led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Zack Anders of Harding County hit a 3-pointer to close the second to give the Ranchers their first lead of the game at 33-32.
Harding County outscored Edgemont 19-9 in the third and held on for the win.
Anders led the Ranchers with 19 points, while Camden Hett added 10.
Caleb Simons led Edgemont with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Kaleb Darrow had 15 points and three assists.
Harding County, 4-0, hosts Bowman County, N.D., Jan. 3, while Edgemont, 2-3, hosts Crawford, Neb., Jan. 3.
TIMBER LAKE 58, FAITH 42: Brayden PayPay hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the Panthers remained unbeaten and handed the Longhorns their first loss of the season Friday night in Timber Lake.
The Panthers led 30-19 at halftime. Tucker Kraft scored 15 points for Timber Lake.
Faith was led by Layton Steele with 13 points and Tyson Selby with 12.
Timber Lake, 5-0, will face Canton Dec. 28 in Chamberlain, while Faith, 4-1, will be at Harding County Jan. 5.
WINNER 71, PARKSTON 42: The Warriors ran out to a 25-8 lead over the Trojans for the lop-sided win Friday night in Winner.
Brady Fritz scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds to pace Winner, while Phillip Jorgensen scored 16 and Joren Bruun added 12 points.
Parkston was led by Braden Bruening's 18 points.
Winner, 4-1, hosts Timber Lake Dec. 29, while Parkston, 2-3, hosts the Parkston Classic Dec. 28-29.
STURGIS 56, LEAD-DEADWOOD 34: The Scoopers are now 5-0 on the season after stopping the Golddiggers Friday night in Lead.
After just leading 12-7 at the end of the first period, the Scoopers took control leading 34-16 at halftime and 54-22 at the end of three.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis hosts Custer Jan. 5, while Lead-Deadwood, 2-5, is at Douglas Jan. 8.
Girls basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 54, UPTON, WYO., 21: The Tigers rolled out to a 38-10 halftime lead in cruising past the Bobcats Friday night in New Underwood.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led the way for New Underwood with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Jae Hanks scored 12 points and Cailyn Miller added eight points.
Katlyn Louderback led Upton with 10 points.
New Underwood, 5-1, returns to action Jan. 3 at Philip, while Upton, 3-4, is at Moorcroft, Wyoming, Jan. 4.
STURGIS 44, LEAD-DEADWOOD 29: The Scoopers pulled away in the fourth quarter to hand the Golddiggers their first loss of the season Friday night in Lead.
Sturgis jumped out to an 18-6 lead but Lead-Deadwood chipped away to cut the margins to 25-19 at halftime and 29-26 at the end of three quarters of play.
But Sturgis outscored Lead-Deadwood 15-3 in the fourth to pick up the win.
Loralee Stock led Sturgis with 16 points, followed by 10 points from Olivia Jolley.
Blake Mehlberg led Lead-Deadwood with nine points.
Sturgis, 5-1, hosts Custer Jan. 5, while Lead-Deadwood, 5-1, is at Douglas Jan. 8.
BELLE FOURCHE 65, LEMMON 40: Rylee Young scored 21 points to lead the Broncs to the big win over the Cowgirls Friday night in Lemmon to remain unbeaten on the season.
Belle Fourche, 5-0, led 33-22 at halftime and 51-28 going into the fourth.
Ashley Byrd finished with 12 points for Belle Fouche and Payson Birkeland added 10.
Tayle Kohn scored 14 points for Lemmon and Tally Katus chipped in with 10.
Belle Fourche will face Aberdeen Roncalli in the Cavalier Classic Dec. 28 in Rapid City, while Lemmon, 2-4, will face Northwestern Dec. 28 in Aberdeen.
FAITH 69, TIMBER LAKE 47: Jayden Schoemaker scored 21 points and Sydnie Schauer added 20 as the Lady Longhorns rolled past the Panthers Friday night in Timber Lake.
Faith jumped out to a 21-10 first-quarter lead and maintained a 12- to 14-point edge until pulling away in the fourth period.
Lexy White paced Timber Lake with 14 points and LeShae Nash added 11.
Faith, 4-0, hosts Bowman County, N.D., Jan. 4, while Timber Lake, 3-2, is at Harding County Jan. 3.
WINNER 68, PARKSTON 48: The Warriors outscored the Trojans 42-18 in the second and third quarters for the win Friday night in Winner.
Belle Swedlund led winner with 18 points, followed by Kalla Bertram with 15 and Gabriel Kocer with 13.
Sydney Wickersham scored 11 points for Parkston.
Winner, 5-0, faces Ethan Dec. 28 in Chamberlain, while Parkston, 3-2, hosts the Parkston Classic Dec. 29.
COLOME 48, FREEMAN ACADEMY/MARION 34: The Cowgirls picked up their first win of the season Friday night in Colome.
Makayla Shippy and Saydee Heath both scored 13 points for Colome, while Odalite Pankratz scored 13 points for the Bearcats and Andrea Wollman scored 11.
Colome, 1-3, hosts Wessington Springs Dec. 29, while Freeman Academy/Marion, 1-3, is at Centerville Jan. 3.