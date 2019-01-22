The Hill City Rangers got 15 points from Kobe Main and 15 more from Noah Krull as they ran past Philip 56-34 Tuesday in Hill City.
Hill City got out to an early 18-2 lead and at the end of the first quarter led 23-8. By halftime that lead was 38-19.
"I think we started really fast," "We had a lot of energy. Obviously (Taylor) Edwards and Krull do a lot of the heavy lifting for us but tonight freshman Kobe Main had a really nice game for us, and for us to be successful, some of those guys have to step up."
Edwards finished the game with 12 points and Dominick Milliken had 10. The Scotties were led in scoring by Keldon Fitzgerald, who had 14 points.
"The biggest thing is we just didn't take care of the ball at all," Philip coach Casey Jore said. "We're a young team, but we're still making mistakes, we're not growing up right now. Hill City did a lot of good things, they moved the ball really well and have some talented big guys for sure."
Hill City led 49-28 at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Scotties 7-6 in the fourth.
The Rangers, 4-10, take on Wall on the road Thursday while Philip, 1-10, travels to face Dupree Thursday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 59, NEWELL 52: The Tigers built a 13-point halftime lead and held on to stop the Irrigators Tuesday night in New Underwood.
Connor Knuppe led the way for New Underwood with 22 points and Chance Derner added 18 points.
For Newell, Payton Burtzlaff scored 22 points and Brock Kjellsen added 14 points.
New Underwood, 3-9, is at Harding County Saturday, while Newell, 4-9, is at Faith Friday.
WINNER 75, TODD COUNTY 68: The Warriors held on in the second half for the win over the Falcons Tuesday night in Winner.
Winner led 44-31 at halftime.
Joren Bruun led winner with 23 points, followed by Shea Conet with 16 points, Brady Fritz with 14 and Brandon Volmer with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Bryce Hammer led Todd County with 23 points, with Josh Rowland adding 15, Ashaun Roach-Valandra 13 and Aiden Bizardie 10.
Winner, 8-3, hosts Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Friday, while Todd County, 8-5 is at McLaughlin Friday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 90, SPEARFISH 48: The Cavaliers bounced back from their first loss of the season Saturday to No. 1 Tea Area with a convincing win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.
STM started a little slow, leading just 24-21 at the end of the first period, but outscored Spearfish 66-27 he rest of the way.
Ryder Kirsch led the way for St. Thomas More with 23 points, followed by Caden Casey with 17 and Grant Huber with 12.
Ryan Peldo led Spearfish with 19 points.
STM, 10-1, is at Sturgis Thursday and Spearfish, 1-11, is at Lead-Deadwood Tuesday.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 55, MCLAUGHLIN 50: The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 13-8 in the fourth quarter to get the win Tuesday night in Mobridge.
The game was tied at 42-all heading into the fourth.
Noah Feyereisen and Braxton Albers led the way for Mobridge-Pollock with 12 points each. Alex One Horn had 17 points and 10 rebounds for McLaughlin.
Mobridge-Pollock, 7-6, hosts Chamberlain Friday, while McLaughlin, 3-11, is hosts Todd County Friday.
TIMBER LAKE 66, HARDING COUNTY 47: The Panthers pulled away in the third period for the win over the Ranchers Tuesday night in Timber Lake.
Timber Lake led 34-25 at halftime, but outscored Harding County 19-10 in the third.
Brayden PayPay led Timber Lake with 32 points, followed by Tucker Kraft with 16.
Zach Anders also had a big game for Harding County with 30 points.
Timber Lake, 9-2, is at Dupree next Tuesday, while Harding County, 6-4, is at Belle Fourche Thursday.
HOT SPRINGS 56, WALL 50: The Bison held on to stop the Eagles Tuesday night in Hot springs.
No other results were made available.
Hot Springs, 8-1, hosts Crawford, Neb., Thursday, while Wall, 3-7, hosts Hill City Thursday.
Girls basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 47, EDGEMONT 41: The Lady Comets led for much of the way and posted the win over the Moguls Tuesday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian led 25-17 at halftime and 37-32 going into the fourth.
Kayla Clewley led the way for the Lady Comets with 15 points, and Skylar Armendariz added 11 points.
Maddie Peterson paced Edgemont with 20 points and Morgan Peterson scored 13.
Rapid City Christian, 7-5, hosts Hot Springs Thursday, while Edgemont, 5-10, is at Hemmingford, Neb., Saturday.
BELLE FOURCHE 59, LEAD-DEADWOOD 35: The Broncs rolled to a big win over the Golddiggers Tuesday in Lead.
Ashley Byrd led Belle Fourche with 14 points, followed by Harley Fischer with 11 and Payson Birkeland with 10 points.
Natalie Janssen led Lead-Deadwood with nine points and Anna Campbell scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Belle Fourche, 13-1, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood, 6-6, is at Red Cloud Friday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 46, SPEARFISH 27: The Cavaliers won their ninth game of the season with the victory over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Haleigh Timmer led STM with 23 points. No other results were made available.
St. Thomas More, 9-3, is at Sturgis Thursday, while Spearfish, 1-11, is at Lead-Deadwood next Tuesday.