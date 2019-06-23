The Rapid City Assault used a never-say-die attitude to survive pool play and advance to the championship game of Division II of the U16 age group of the 24th annual Mt. Rushmore Classic Sunday.
The Assault continued to show that same grit in the championship game. They battled back to take a lead only to see Sioux Falls Independent Midwest United score on its final at bat to beat the Assault in a heartbreaker.
United took a 6-0 lead after two innings of rainy softball Sunday evening. When the sun came back out, so did the Assault bats. No member of the team had more than one hit, but the hits were all timely as the Assault scored nine runs on five hits and three walks. United errors helped the Assault retake the lead.
Rapid City scored nine straight runs - including five in the top half of the final inning to take a 9-6 lead. But United scored four runs in the final half inning to claim the trophy.
Dani Seljeskog pitched well for the Assault and added a single and an RBI at the plate. Brooklynn Ghents led the team with a hit, three RBI and a run scored. Georgi Rowland had a single and a walk and scored twice. Alexis DuBray and Kaya Sirois also scored twice for the Assault who took home runner up medals.
In the Division 1 championship of the U16 age group, the Montana Playmakers held off the Minnesota Acceleration 16-15 to win the title.
Minnesota took a 4-0 lead before Montana scored 12 unanswered runs. The Acceleration added 10 straight to take a 14-12 lead before the Playmakers answered with four of their own.
Minnesota scored in the bottom of the seventh, but the Playmakers recorded the final out at third base to hold on for the win in a hotly contested game.