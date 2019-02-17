Twenty one year-old Rapid City boxer Daniel Campagna had more on his mind than boxing before his bout in the Norm Hamling Sr. Memorial Boxing Tournament Saturday night.
His fight in the 156-pound weight class against Sioux Falls boxer Alexander Rivas wasn't only for him. It was for his friend. A friend that wasn't going to be there to see him fight.
Campagna lost his close friend Bill Yost, 30, Feb. 8 when Yost took his own life. Saturday night in a packed gym, he dedicated his fight to the friend that had been his closest confidante since Campagna moved to Rapid City in Dec. 2017.
Eight days after his friend had passed and one day after he and the Yost family laid Bill to rest, Campagna got in the ring to face Rivas.
He got into the ring with a clear, determined look on his face. As he was introduced, he looked up to the sky, kissed his left glove and pointed his right glove to the sky.
He knew he was going to need Bill's help if he was going to win the fight.
"My focus wasn’t on, do I have the skill set? Do I have what it takes or do I have this-or-that? It was ‘I’m going to win this fight for Bill. I’m going to win,'" he said. "Not can I? Should I? What am I going to do if this happens or this happens? There was one goal at the end of the road and I was going to trudge, scrape, do whatever it takes to get there."
He did just that, topping Rivas in a split decision. He followed that up with a win Sunday over Jacquarius Billups from Omaha in a split decision.
When the announcer called Campagna's name as the winner of the fight Saturday, he doubled over. He was holding a stuffed Homer Simpson toy, something Bill had on top of his television and had brought with him when he moved to Rapid City from Connecticut.
Bill's parents, John and Rosemary Yost, wanted Campagna to have it, so he carried it with him in the moments leading up to the fight and as the decision was announced.
"My first reaction was relief," he said of after he won. "If Heaven is a real place then they definitely have a new angel up there. If there is any way for him to listen, watch, then I did it for him."
The two met while training at a gym, Campagna was training to become a mixed martial arts fighter, and Yost always liked to keep an active lifestyle.
"He was a really cool dude. Real nice, very down to earth," Campagna said. "Dragon Ball Z got brought up, one of us was wearing a Dragon Ball Z shirt, so we started talking about that and the very next day we went over to his house and we started playing Dragon Ball Z, watching it, playing video games. He became my best friend since then."
The two enjoyed training together, going for hikes in the hills and seeing Mount Rushmore.
"Every day other than work or training I was spending all of my time with Bill, either playing video games or watching movies," Campagna said. "He was like my brother at that point."
Bill Yost is not someone that Campagna said he will ever forget. He said it wasn't just the support he got from him from a fighting standpoint, but the support he gave him as a friend.
That support will live on in Campagna's heart forever.
"The way to keep someone alive is in your heart. If you have love for that person, then they're always loved. If you can remember those good times and those good feelings, than they're always alive and it's due to them. It's their legacy, it's those memories that keep living on.
"If I can say anything to anyone it's to remember their loved ones, and think of the happy feelings."
The number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 and is available 24 hours a day.
Tournament action continued Sunday, and the winners were:
Ivan Garcia, Rawlins, Wyo., 9-years-old 65 pounds; Jason Soria, Omaha Jackson's, 10-years-old 70 pounds; Benjamin Parsons, Sioux Falls, 10-years-old 70 pounds; Zander Tass, Gillette, Wyo., 11-years-old 90 pounds; Samuel Hale, Minot, N.D., 12-years-old 100 pounds; Rachel Flores, Gillette, Wyo., 16-years-old 120 pounds; Gaven Taylor, Sturgis, 13-years-old 120 pounds.
Austin Hale, Minot, N.D., 11-years-old 80 pounds; Gracey Kennedy, Minot, N.D., 14-years-old 110 pounds; Jacob Marchiando, Rapid City, 15-years-old 130 pounds; Erik Soria, Omaha Jackson's, 14-years-old 120 pounds; Destiny Cameron, McLaughlin, 16-years-old 160+; Johan Jimenez, Omaha Jackson's, 17-years-old 141 pounds; Mayson Myers, Casper, Wyo., 14-years-old 100 pounds.
Noah Hausman, Rapid City, 19+ 140 pounds; Willie Johnson, Minot, N.D., 21+ 185 pounds; Cody Kerr, Belle Fourche, 19+ 201 pounds; Sergio Martinez, Casper, Wyo., 18-years-old 141 pounds