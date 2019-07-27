Rapid City Central
Rapid City Central High School will begin fall practices during the month of August. All students in grades 9-12 who plan on participating in any SDHSAA sponsored activity or club sponsored activities during the 2019-20 school year must have a current (dated 2019) physical on file in the Activities Office prior to participating in the first practice. If you have any questions regarding the status of your physical, please contact the Central High School Activities Office at 394-4041.
The Rapid City Central School Activities Department, Coaching Staff and Advisors, invite all current and future Central Cobbler athletes and parents to the Cobbler Kickoff Event, to be held on Monday, August 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Central High School. Per the RCAS High School Activities handbook, this meeting is a requirement for all Cobbler parents and students planning to participate this upcoming school year. General activity rules and regulations will be discussed. In addition, Booster Club information, schedules, activity tickets and ramp passes will also be available for you to purchase that evening. There will be a special incentive with prizes for attending and a free “Welcome Back” tailgate picnic following the presentation. Please plan on attending and helping us kickoff the upcoming season!
RCC SDHSAA Sponsored Activities:
Boys Golf Tryouts Boys Golf Tryouts will be held on August 12 and August 13 with tee times beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day under the direction of head coach Jeremy Noyes. Tryouts will consist of two 18 Hole rounds at Meadowbrook Golf Course. There will be an informational meeting held in the PE Classroom at Rapid City Central at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8.
Football practice for students in grades 9-12 will begin on Thursday August 15 at 6:30 a.m. at the Central High School Football Fields under the direction of Head Coach Erik Iverson. Equipment will be issued on Monday and Tuesday, August 12 and 13 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. The Annual Red/White Scrimmage and Media Day will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, at the Central West Football Field.
Volleyball tryouts for students in grades 9-12 will begin on Thursday, August 15, at Central HS Naasz Gym at under the direction of Head Coach Jeanne Deming. Tryouts for girls in grades 10-12 will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on August 15 and 16. Tryouts for ALL 9th Graders will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on August 15 and 16. On Saturday August 17, tryouts will take place for grades 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for ALL 9th Graders from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The volleyball parent meeting will be on August 19th at 6:00 in the auditorium at Central High School.
Cross Country practice, for students in grades 9-12 will begin Monday, August 19 at 6:30 a.m. in the Activities Classroom, under the direction of Head Coach Thad Caldwell. Come to practice with a T-Shirt, running shorts, running shoes and a water bottle. The parent meeting will be at 5:30pm on Monday, August 26th in the Commons Area of Central high school. Parents will need to enter through the main entrance.
Girls Tennis practice for students in grades 7-12, under the direction of Head Coach Kelli Galbraith, will begin on Monday, August 5 at 9:00 a.m. at the Parkview Tennis Courts. There will also be a parent meeting on Thursday, August 8th at 6:00 p.m. at the Parkview Tennis Courts.
Competitive Cheer practice will begin on Monday, August 5th at 6:30 a.m. at the Central High School Activities Center under the direction of Head Coach Jenna Farrar.
Competitive Dance practice will begin on Tuesday, August 6th at 6:30 a.m. at Central High School Activities Center under the direction of Head Coach Jenna Stephens.
Boys Soccer tryout camp will be held from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. beginning on Monday, July 29 at the Sioux Park Fields and will run the same times on July 30 and July 31 under the direction of Head Coach Joe Sabrowski. The boys soccer parent meeting will be on August 5th at 6:30 in the auditorium at Central High School.
Girls Soccer tryout camp will be held from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. & 5:45 p.m. to 745 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at the Sioux Park fields and will run the same times on July 30 and July 31 under the direction of Head Coach Mark Morgan. The girls soccer parent meeting will be August 5 at 7pm at Sioux Park.
Drumline Camp will begin on Wednesday, August 7 at 9:00 a.m. at Central High School under the direction of Andrew Belsaas.
Marching Band Practice will begin on Wednesday, August 14 at 9:00 a.m. in the band room (A114) under the direction of Andrew Belsaas.
Club Sport Information:
Club Girls Softball tryouts for grades 7-12 will be held on July 31, August 1. Rain date will be August 2 (if needed) from 6:00-8:30p.m. at the Parkview ASA Complex under the direction of Head Coach LexyJo Deneke. Registration will begin at 5:00 all three days. A parent meeting will be on August 12th at 6:30 in the auditorium at Central High School.
For additional information, schedules and forms, contact the Rapid City Central Activities Office at 394-4041 or visit the Cobbler Website at www.centralcobblers.com. Please be sure to follow us on Facebook at Rapid City Central-Cobbler Activities.
Rapid City Stevens
Practices for Rapid City Stevens High School fall activities will begin soon. All students in grades 9-12 planning on participating in state-sponsored or club activities during the 2019-2020 school year must have a current physical on file prior to tryouts or (if no tryouts) prior to first practice. Physicals are required on an annual basis. Student athletes and parents must also complete participation forms and the state required concussion risk/awareness forms. Parents, you can complete the medical consent/Training rules and concussion forms electronically via your family access account.
Pursuant to the RCAS High School Activities handbook:
The student (activity participant) and one (1) parent of the participant must attend the Preseason Meeting to be informed of rules and regulations that govern the activities program.
The Stevens parent/student activities meeting, for new and returning activity participants and parents, will be Monday Aug. 12 at 6:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the Stevens High Theater. The meeting will cover participation rules and regulations, including new training rule violation consequences, and general activity information. Activities Office staff will also be present to collect physical forms/paperwork.
Adult and student activity passes will be available for purchase.
STEVENS RAIDERS FALL ACTIVITY START DATES
Girls Soccer – Coach Luis Usera luis.usera@k12.sd.us
Tryouts will be July 29 – July 31. Practice begins Monday, August 5th
Boys Soccer – Coach Jeff Fierro Jeffrey.Fierro@k12.sd.us
Tryouts will be July 29 – July 31. Practice begins Monday, August 5th
Sideline Cheer – Coach Lynda Brown goldentouchsalon@aol.com
Final Team Selection/Practice begins Monday, August 5 – 6 AM
Competitive Cheer – Coach Kallie Gebhard Kallie.gebhard@k12.sd.us
Final Team Selection and Practice begins, Monday, August 5th,
Final Selection Tryouts Tuesday, August 6 – 6pm.
Competitive Dance – Coach Rachelle Warne Rachelle.warne@k12.sd.us
Final Team Selection and Practice begins, Monday, August 5th
Final Selection Tryouts Tuesday, August 8 – 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Girls Tennis – Coach Jason Olson – yankeejko@hotmail.com
Girls tennis practice will begin on Monday, August 5th at Sioux Park tennis courts, 7 am.
Marching Band - Director George Dragoo George.Dragoo@k12.sd.us
Auditions begin Tuesday, August 6; Marching Band begins Mon. Aug. 12 @ Pete Lien Field
Stevens Raiders Activity Information Night: Mon. Aug 12 – 6:00 pm – Jared.Vasquez@k12.sd.us
Boys and Girls Cross Country – Coach Jesse Coy jesse.coy@k12.sd.us
The first practice will be August 15 at 7 am at Sioux Park
Volleyball – Coach Kylie Voorhees kbvoorhees1234@gmail.com
Player/Parent meeting – Mon. Aug. 12 (following Activity Information meeting).
Tryouts begin Monday, August 15 and run through Saturday, August 17.
August 15 tryouts start at 6:00 am in the Stevens gym.
Boys Golf – Coach Nick Rotella Nicholas.Rotella@k12.sd.us
Informational meeting on Thursday, August 8 at 6:00 pm at Stevens High School in the 9th grade lunchroom. Try-outs will be August 12-13 at Meadowbrook Golf Course
Football – Coach Steve Svendsen 1sveny@gmail.com
Football player and parent information meeting – Monday, August 12 (following Activity Information Night. Football practice begins, Thursday, August 15th
Club Softball – Coach Sherry Grismer sgrismer@rap.midco.net
Registration will be held Wednesday, July 31 at 5 pm
Tryouts will be July 31 – August 2 (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) at Parkview Softball Complex
**Practice and tryout schedules for each specific activity will be posted ASAP.
Visit stevensraiders.com or follow us on Facebook, and/or Twitter for information.
You can also Contact the Activities Office at 394-4016. Go Raiders!