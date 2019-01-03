The Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team spent more time stranded in an East River hotel last weekend than they did playing basketball, and then had to compete Thursday night against Wall minus their leading scorer who was out sick.
No worries. The Comets rolled early and ran past the Eagles 72-48 at Hart Ranch. In the girls' game, 8th-grader Olivia Kieffer scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and scored 41 points overall to lift the Lady Comets to a 62-54 win.
The Rapid City Christian boys were to play in two invitationals last weekend — Friday at the Huron Classic and then Saturday at the Parkston Classic. The Comets got the Friday game in, beating Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, but on Saturday their game with Corsica-Stickney was postponed to Monday because of the weather, and then canceled, still because of the weather.
To top that off, leading scorer Zane Schablach was out with the flu Thursday.
The Comets rose to the occasions, leading 20-5 at the end of the first quarter and 39-15 at halftime to remain unbeaten on the season.
"I was pleased that with Zane's absence, other guys stepped up," Rapid City Christian coach Kyle Courtney said. "Damon Standing Soldier stepped in and played a lot of minutes in his spot and he gave us a really good all around game. Ethan (Wipf) really shot the ball well int he first half. "
Wipf led all scores with 20 points, including 18 in the first half in which he hit three 3-pointers.
"My teammates got me the ball and I trust any one of them if they are in that same position; they would do the same thing," Wipf said. "I just was the one able to be in the right spots."
Although they were able to get one win out of the weekend, Courtney admitted it was a little frustrating not being able to play the second game.
"We spent a lot of time in the hotel in those four days," he said. "But the good news is we get to play Corsica-Stickney next Saturday (Jan. 13) in Presho. We're very excited to have that game. We didn't get a lot of practice in, so it was good to see our kids bounce back."
The Comets spotted the Eagles the first two points but used a harassing full-court press to turn several turnovers into fastbreak points.
"Levi Vanden Bos is our point guard and if we get the ball in his hands and run the floor, if we're disciplined enough to run the floor all of the time, good things can happen," said Courtney. "We play well when we run the floor, but we just have to be disciplined."
Wall bounced back and actually outscored the Comets 16-14 in the third before Christian closed strong in the fourth.
"Give Wall credit for playing well in the second half," Courtney said. "They came out hard in the second half and got the ball inside and scored effectively on us," he said.
Wipf said it was a good team win.
"I'm glad everybody came together," he said. "Everybody filled their role real well and that was great to see."
Jack Roisum and Vanden Bos both scored 13 points for the Comets, while Jacob Bielmaier scored 16 and Wynn Schaack added 14 for Wall, which fell to 1-3 on the season.
The Comets return to action Saturday in the Kadoka Classic against Jones County.
"Jones County is very good and it will be a very good test for us," Courtney said.
Wall hosts Bennett County Saturday.
Kieffer comes up huge for the Lady Comets
Olivia Kieffer wants the basketball in her hands. In the Lady Comets’ two wins (2-4), Kieffer has scored 77 points.
Kieffer did all of this without scoring in the second quarter.
“She is pretty special and she makes shots,” Lady Comet coach AJ Trennepohl said. “She has the knack for the ball and she makes open shots. Credit to our team for keeping it close in the second quarter — she didn’t score. We kept it at six and it felt like it could have been 10-12.
“But we pressed them and got some stuff out of them and finally got a run with the pressure.”
Kieffer said they just played as a team when things got a little tough.
“I just give the glory to God. I came off a pretty rough second quarter and I just made up my mind that I was going to fix that,” Kieffer said. “I went into the locker room knowing that (she had to score) and mentally prepared and came out.”
The Lady Comets started slow, trailing 15-12 at the end of the first and 28-22 at halftime. Wall led by as much as 11 in the third before Kieffer got going and Rapid City Christian cut the Wall lead to four, 39-35.
Abby Pierce’s 3-pointer tied the game at 48-all and two free throws by Kieffer put the Lady Comets in front, 50-49.
Wall came back to lead 52-51 on a 3-pointer by Mercedes Hess, but Rapid City Christian took over for the final time as Kieffer banked a 3-pointer at the top of the key and the Lady Comets never looked back with an 11-0 run to pick up the big win.
“We won the game because we stayed consistent and we got more physical on 30 (Mercedes Hess),” Trennepohl said.
Kayla Clewley also scored in double figures for the Lady Comets with 11 points.
“The confidence is huge when you get a win like this, and you play well, especially the first game out of the break. We missed two practices because of the snow,” Trennepohl said.
Hess led the Eagles, 4-1, with 24 points, while Cooper McLaughlin added 15.
Rapid City Christian is at the Kadoka Classic Saturday and Wall hosts Bennett County on Saturday.