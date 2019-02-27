The punches just seemed to keep on coming from the Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team.
Whenever Hill City seemed like it was about to make a run, the Comets responded with a run of their own. That and a suffocating defense allowed Christian to advance in the Class 8A regional playoffs 80-55 at Hart Ranch on Tuesday night.
"It’s survive and advance at this point, so you take any win you can get," Comet coach Kyle Courtney said. "We have a veteran group and we’re deep. We were able to rotate guys in and had some guys come off the bench and contribute, so it feels good to get that win."
The win moves the Comets to 17-4 on the season and sets them up with a home matchup with No. 3 seed Hot Springs.
Twelve of the 15 players on the Christian roster scored, with Zane Schlabach leading the way with 22 points.
"We can bring five guys off the bench and they can play almost as well as the first five guys, everyone can score," Schlabach said. "It’s real nice because it takes pressure the first five guys because we know we can get subs in, rotate people and get some protection from those guys."
Damon Standing Solider had 10 points for the Comets, while Ethan Wipf, Terrance Asbridge and Levi Vanden Bos had eight points apiece.
"Even guys who didn’t score a bunch put in key minutes defensively, gave some breaks to other guys," Courtney said. "It’s been a strength of ours all year and it’s a good luxury to have as a coach."
For the Rangers, the season ends with a 7-14 record.
"It’s always emotional the last game of the year when you’ve invested so much time with a group of guys, and I am so proud of our seniors and what they represent on and off the court," Hill City coach Blake Gardner said. "When it kind of hurts it tells you that you’ve invested time and energy into something. There’s a lot of hurt in our locker room, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing."
Noah Krull led all scorers with 26 points, while Taylor Edwards kicked in 10.
"Hats off to Hill City, it’s a young team with two very, very good players in Taylor Edwards and Noah Krull," Courtney said. "I thought they played their hearts out. They played very hard."
Neither team seemed able to buy a basket in the first quarter, as Christian escaped with a 11-3 lead.
In the second quarter, the pressure from the Comets forced multiple Ranger turnovers and the shots started to fall. Christian scored 34 points in the second quarter.
"We just didn’t settle down. We rushed a lot, missed a lot of easy shots in the first quarter, and I think our boys came in hyped up, just a little too much adrenaline going," Courtney said. "We got settled down and moved the basketball better and played simple basketball and the ball started going into the hoop."
In the final minutes of the half the Comets held a 37-20 lead with Hill City on a run, looking to cut the lead to under 15 going into the locker room.
The opposite happened, as Christian closed the half on a 8-0 run and led 45-20 at halftime.
"We played a really good team that’s really well coached, they use a lot of different defenses and it made it hard for us to organize and get in a flow on offense," Gardner said. "Every time we thought we were going to make a run at them they’d make a run of their own."
The Comets continued to mix defenses up in the third quarter and led 57-34 with eight minutes to go. Christian outscored the Rangers 23-21 in the fourth quarter.
Now, the Comets turn their attention to the 18-3 Bison, who recently topped Christian 48-42 at Hart Ranch on Friday.
Hot Springs took care of No. 6 seed Lead-Deadwood 68-41 Tuesday, setting up a rematch at Hart Ranch Friday where the winner advances to the SoDak 16.
"I’m super excited to have a shot at them, especially here," Schlabach said.
"It's a chance to go to the SoDak 16, and that's the position you want to put yourself in this time of year," Courtney said. "We'll see what happens."
Tip-off Friday is set for 7 p.m.