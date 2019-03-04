Area coach A.J. Zolicoffer has been working with local athletes of all ages for years, and sometimes that involves bringing travel basketball teams from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and other larger cities for tournaments.
He hasn't always liked what he's seen in those other places. Some of the facilities are larger, and there seems to be more of them than in Rapid City.
As a travelling team coach, he said there can be issues over getting gym time for his athletes to train.
He decided to do something to change that.
About a month ago, Rapid SkillZ 360 opened its doors. It's a 35,000 square foot space with two full sized basketball courts, a volleyball net, weights, soccer goals, punching bags and three batting cages.
"When you go across the river you usually see facilities like this, when you go to bigger cities you see facilities like this. I saw the need for it," he said.
He remembered one recent experience when he took a team to a tournament in Sioux Falls. He said the team did well, but he noticed that the players from the eastern side of the state seemed more composed, more confident.
He said that same kind of confidence can be obtained if an athlete is willing to work for it.
"It disappointed me that that’s what they were afraid of, or thought was so big. I saw that those kids (from the eastern side of the state) were more comfortable in that situation," he said. "It’s important that they understand the process of being great. The most important part of the process is consistency, how bad do you want it everyday? Everyone really wants it sometimes. Two weeks before tryouts, right before a do-or-die game. How bad do you want it after the season ends? Or two weeks after when the agony of defeat has worn off?"
Zolicoffer said what the reason the gym has '360' in its name is he wants to focus on the entire athlete, not physically, but spiritually and mentally as well.
He also wants the gym to serve as a place for kids to go to when they don't have the structure of school and sports.
"I saw the gaps between school seasons, travelling seasons and the summer," he said. "Where were these kids supposed to be hanging out, developing their craft, staying out of trouble or doing something productive with their days? And I just didn’t see it. Maybe I missed it but I wanted to know that kids had this opportunity."
He said in the month since the gym has opened, there have been roughly 1,000 people through the door.
He stressed that the gym isn't only for high school-age athletes. He said anyone from a child to a senior citizen will find something to do, because as he said, he views every person who walks through the door as an athlete.
"There’s an athlete in all of us, and I ask each individual, ‘at what level do you want to approach your athlete? Do you want to just have fun with it?'" He said. "They can shoot around and have fun, lift weights and hit in the cages, or do you want to develop your athlete? Then we start training."
Day passes for the gym cost $20 for an individual day pass, $119 a month for a youth membership, $100 for a adult membership, $299 a month for a family of four and $249 a month for advanced individual training.
Rates for other types of events and packages can be found on https://rapidskillzathletictraining.com/.
Zolicoffer said he's been happy with the growth of the gym, but he knows that it will have to continue to grow for it to be as successful as he envisions.
It will start with more events, a new hardwood gym floor, but will ultimately depend on the growth of the athletes that come through the doors.
"The mission everyday is to build better, stronger, faster and more knowledge athletes," he said. "In doing that, everything will have to improve, as their success grows the training equipment, level of hours we put in with them and staff will have to grow with them."