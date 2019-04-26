Athletes from the five local high schools have been nominated for the Rapid City High School Athlete of the Week honors for the 47th Annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Recognition Banquet.
The banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6 at the Lacroix Hall in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The event is sponsored by the OFFICIALS, a committee of Visit Rapid City.
Also on tap for the night will be the induction of four new members of the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame — former South Dakota School of Mines head track and field coach Jerry Schafer, Douglas High School head volleyball coach Jeff Nugent, contributor Jeff Horan and former Rapid City Central and South Dakota State University basketball player Rich Gerry.
Other honors being received will be: College Female and Male Athletes of the Year -- Taylor Molstad, South Dakota School of Mines senior women's basketball player and Jake Sullivan, South Dakota School of Mines senior football player.
Also being inducted will be power lifter Robim Miller, the Independent Athlete of the Year and Tamara Gorman and Tony Smoragiewiez, both triathlon athletes as Professional Athletes of the Year.
A synopsis of the athletes to be honored include:
High School Athlete of the Year
Girls
Jordynn Toliver, Douglas — Toliver has earned 12 letters, one in volleyball, four in basketball, four in track, two in softball and one in scorer. She was the MVP in basketball for four years, the team captain for two years and the female track MVP for three years and the soccer team captain one year. She was 2018 All-Black Hills Conference in soccer, All Black Hills Conference in basketball 2019 and 2019. She placed eighth in the 300 meter hurdles at the state track meet in 2018 and she broke the school basketball record for career points, rebounds and assists.
Kayla Clewley, Rapid City Christian — Clewley earned five letters, three in basketball and two in volleyball. A team captain in volleyball and basketball, she received the school's defensive player of the year in basketball. She also broke the school basketball record for career points. She was 28th in the state in volleyball in blocked shots, second team all-conference in volleyball and at state tournament led the team in kills and blocks. She holds the school record in volleyball for highest kill percentage (84.5), most career solo blocks (48) and most assisted and total blocks. She was invited to play for the Central Conference Down Under team as the South Dakota representative.
Elizabeth Schaefer, Rapid City Stevens — Schaefer earned 13 letters in high school, four in volleyball, four in basketball and five in track. She was team captain in volleyball, basketball and track. She was a 2018 State AA volleyball tournament first team all tournament, 2018 First Team All-State performer, South Dakota Miss Volleyball and Adrenaline Player of the Year. She was also a state champion in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles for 2017 and 2018, co-MVP of state meet.
Alex Kandolin, St. Thomas More — Kandolin earned 13 letters, six in golf, one in soccer, two in volleyball and four in basketball. She was a team golf MVP, 2019 Black Hills Conference and regional golf champion and placed second at the state golf tournament. She was the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Champion in 2017 and 2018. She was 2018 All-Black Hills conference in volleyball and All-Black Hills conference in basketball. She was a member of three Class A state champion teams.
Boys
Jackson Wilson, Douglas — Wilson earned 11 letters, four in cross country, four in wrestling and three in track. In cross country he was selected for the Patriot Award and most dedicated athlete. In 2018, he placed third in the Black Hills Conference cross country meet. In wrestling he led the team in escapes and reversals for 208-19 and second in the Black Hills Conference wrestling tournament. He placed third in the mile at the BHC meet and was sixth in the 3,200 at the 2018 state meet.
Wyatt Jungclaus, Rapid City Central — Jungclaus earned eight letters, two in football, three in wrestling and three in track. He was the 208-2019 team captain in wrestling, the Region 4A wrestling champion at 160 pounds in 2018 and 170 pounds in 2019. He placed eighth at 160 pounds at the 2018 state tournament and was the state champion at 170 pounds in 2019. He had the most pins in a season for Central in 2018-2019.
Zane Schlabach, Rapid City Christian -- Schlabach earned six letters, three in football and three in basketball. In football he was selected as he MVP and team captain, a first team all-conference linebacker and two-time offensive player of he year. In basketball, he was picked the team MVP and captain, first team all conference and leading vote-getter, selected to play in the Northern Hills All Star Game.
Cooper Voorhees, Rapid city Stevens — Voorhees earned five letters, all in wrestling. As a member of the 2019 state title wrestling team, he was 48-2, scoring 270 team points. her earned team awards for most takedowns (166), most near falls (48) and had the most pins (19). Of his 48 wins, he earned bonus points in 39 of the matches, 19 pins, eight technical falls and 11 major decisions. As a seventh grader, he wrestled at 106 and 113, as an eighth grader he finished seventh in the state, eighth at state as a freshman, fifth at state as a sophomore and state champion his junior and seniors seasons.
Spencer Lund, St. Thomas More — Lund earned 12 letters, six in soccer, one in cross country and five in track. In soccer, he was the team captain and finished his career with a record 115 varsity goals and 40 assists. He was first team all conference and first team all state as a junior and second team all conference and all state his sophomore season. His sophomore season in track he ran on the 4X200 and 4X400 relay teams that finished first at the state meet and the 4X100 and 4X800 relay teams that placed sixth.
College Athletes of the Year
Taylor Molstad, South Dakota School of Mines, women's basketball
Molstad, put together an outstanding career as a South Dakota School of Mines. As a senior, Molstad led the team in scoring with 346 points, averaging 13.3 points per game to rank ninth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. She hit 48 3-pointers on the season and averaged 1.8 per game, which ranked 12th in the conference. She made 68-of-85 free throw attempts for 80 percent and ranked seventh in the conference. She also surpassed the 1,000 point milestone in her career at Mines and finished 22nd on the all-time scoring list. For her efforts this year, she was selected to the second all-conference team in the RMAC.
You have free articles remaining.
Jake Sullivan, South Dakota School of Mines, football
Sullivan closed out his college career as one of the best in Hardrocker history. He finished the 2018 season with a record-setting 293-of-461 passing attempts for 3,576 yards and 32 TD passes for 63.6 percent (all are school records). He averaged 325.1 yards per game which led NCAA Division II football. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 129 times for 340 yards. He left Mines with 17 school records and led the conference in passing yards, passing attempts, completions and yards per game. He was selected Don Hansen NCAA Division II Football committee All-American Team Honorable Mention and First Team Rocky Mountain All-Conference Quarterback.
Rapid City Independent Athlete of the Year
Robin Miller, Power Lifter
Some of the awards Miller has earned over the last year includes the 2018 Iron Reaping Power Lifting Champion and Best Overall Liter Award, the 2018 South Dakota State Champion, the 2018 National Power Lifting Champion in her division and the World Power Lifting Champion (setting a new National and World Record). In 2019, she has earned the APF and AAPF State Championship and Best Overall Power Lifter, and has qualified for the Nation in both the APF and AAPF.
Professional Athletes of the Year
Tamara Gorman, Triathlon Athlete
From May of last year to April of this year, Gorman has participated in approximately 10 triathlons that took place in different countries around the world. From New Plymouth, New Zealand to Antwerp, Belgium, to Yokohama, Japan, to Cape Town, South Africa. She placed in those races anywhere between from 41st to third as she continues to prepare for a shot at the 2020 Olympics. Her bronze medal finish at the ITU World Cup in Cape Town in February. Her latest career stats as she competes all over the world includes 36 starts, she has been on the podium 14 times and has four wins.
Tony Smoragiewiez, Triathlon Athlete
From May of last year to April of 2019, Smoragiewiez has competed in approximately 11 triathlons, including races in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia and the Far East. He has placed anywhere from first to 31st in those races. His latest career stats has him with 41 starts, nine podium appearances and two wins.
Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame
Jerry Schafer, Head Track and Field Coach, South Dakota School of Mines
Schafer was on the coaching staff fro 34 years, the first two as the assistant coach and the last 32 as the head tack and field coach for the men's and women's teams. For 28 years, he was the head cross country coach for the men's and women's teams before switching to the director of cross country. During his tenure as a Hardrocker, Schafer's teams have been successful with 79 national competitors, 22 national placers and 19 athletes have earned All-American honors. Significant is the fact that he started the women's program from scratch and he leads both the track and field program and the cross country programs in the transition from NAIA athletics to NCAA Division II athletics.
Jeff Nugent, Head Volleyball Coach, Douglas Patriots
Nugent has been at the helm of the Patriots for 18 years and racked up 290 total career wins. He was named the SDHSCA Volleyball Region Co-coach of the year in 2002 and 2008. His teams were the Black Hills Conference season champions in 2002, 2003, 2008 and 2009. His team also won the Conference Tournament championship in 2002.
Jeff Horan, Contributor, Rapid City Area
Jeff Horan has contributed to the Rapid City sports scene in a number of different ways. He has coach Harney Little League baseball and softball, and minor through major league teams for a number of years. He supported Post 22 baseball as a member of the Board of Directors for three years and served as treasurer for two years. He served on the Rushmore Bowl Committee for for two years and one year as chairman. Horan was president of the Officials Club for three years and was the head of the Sports Recognition Banquet for three years. He has been involved in the Rapid City Midget Football program as president for 10 years and the past six years as secretary/treasurer.
Rich Gerry, Basketball Player, Rapid City Central/South Dakota State University
Gerry was a three-sport athlete at Rapid City Central from 1967-70. He was the quarterback for his junior and senior years and the sixth man at guard on Dave Strain's 1969 State A basketball championship team. He also ran track with the 800 and 1,500 being his specialty. In his senior year, he joined with two fellow Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame athletes, Steve Withorne and Jack Tennyson, to make a run at a second consecutive state championship for the Cobblers. Unfortunately, they fell short by one game.
After graduating from high school, he took has basketball talents to South Dakota State University where he played four years under legendary coach Jim Marking. In four years at SDSU, he started or played in 96 games and averaged 7.35 points per game while running the Jackrabbit offense. Gerry was known for his speed, quickness and "sticky" defense. Between 1972-75, the Jackrabbits won the North Central Conference and participated in post season play twice.