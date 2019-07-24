Seven local teams will battle for a national championship against teams from 10 states this weekend at the 2019 USA Girls' B 12 and Under Northern National Championship at the Parkview Softball Complex.
Programs from as far away as Texas will join teams from Montana, Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Minnesota and Kansas.
Tournament Director Aaron Davis said this is the tournament all of these teams have hoped to qualify for this season.
"This is the big one," Davis said.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be opening ceremonies Thursday at 6 p.m. with games being played Friday through Sunday. Friday will feature the pool play games to help seed the teams. The six teams that win their pools will get a buy in the bracket play over the weekend. All 23 teams will advance to the championship bracket where play begins
Games begin each day at 8 a.m. and should finish by around 6:30 p.m.
To qualify, teams were required to play in a USA State Tournament and get approved to compete on the national level.
Local teams set to compete for a national title this weekend include The Brakers coached by Tara Godfrey, The Cougars coached by William Iddings, The Crush coached by Aimee Lietoff, The Defenders coached by Robyn Beard, Post 22 coached by Scott Dressler, The Punishers coached by Doug Kroeger, and Riptide coached by Jeremy Colhoff.