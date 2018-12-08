Saturday
Team Scores
1. Rapid City Stevens 204.5, 2. Windsor 187.5, 3. Bismarck 175.5, 4. Pierre T.F. Riggs 153.0, 5. Aberdeen Central 147.5, 6. Sturgis 139.0, 7. Rapid City Central 131.0, 8. Dickinson 115.5, 9. Mitchell 111.0, 10. Huron 108.0, 11. Chamberlain 106.5, 12. Mandan 106.0, 13. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 82.5, 14. Custer 71.0, 15. Thunder Basin 69.5, 16. Bismarck St. Mary`s 60.5, 17. Bismarck Legacy 58.0, 17. Douglas 58.0, 19. Spearfish 57.5, 20. Lead-Deadwood 57.0, 21. Lennox 55.0, 22. Hot Springs 51.0, 23. Sheridan 50.5, 24. Williston 47.0, 25. Hettinger 39.0, 26. Worland 36.0, 27. Beresford/Alcester Hudson 35.0, 28. Laramie 34.0, 29. St. Thomas More 31.0, 30. Sioux Falls Lincoln 23.0, 31. Belle Fourche 16.0, 31. Newcastle 16.0, 33. Todd County 15.0, 34. Milbank 12.0, 35. Sioux Falls Washington 8.0, 36. Harding County 1.0.
Individual Results
106 pounds
1st Place Match -- Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 9-0, Jr. over Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 11-1, Fr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match -- Brady Parker (Windsor) 9-1, Jr. over Christian Tanefeu (Bismarck) 9-4, So. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match -- Jack Schoenhard (Rapid City Stevens) 11-4, Fr. over Logan Graff (Custer) 6-3, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
7th Place Match -- Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 5-2, Fr. over Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-3, Fr. (SV-1 3-2)
113
1st Place Match -- Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 12-0, So. over Landen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 10-3, Sr. (TB-1 14-9)
3rd Place Match -- Maximillian Donovan (Chamberlain) 6-1, Sr. over Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 11-4, Fr. (Fall 5:07)
5th Place Match -- Jeric Igo (Thunder Basin) 4-2, So. over Domanic Hartley (Worland) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
7th Place Match -- Wilfried Tanefeu (Bismarck) 10-3, So. over Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 6-3, Fr. (Dec 10-5)
120
1st Place Match -- Reece Barnhardt (Bismarck St. Mary`s) 13-0, So. over Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 11-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:50 (16-1))
3rd Place Match -- Logen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 12-4, Sr. over Brock Fettig (Bismarck) 9-5, Fr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match -- Kaden Renner (Bismarck) 10-5, Fr. over William George (Douglas) 6-3, Sr. (Fall 1:37)
7th Place Match -- Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 7-3, Fr. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 10-5)
126
1st Place Match -- Kyle Burwick (Hettinger) 15-0, Sr. over Will Vombaur (Windsor) 8-1, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match -- Laken Boese (Bismarck) 11-3, Sr. over Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 8-2, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match -- Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 6-2, Sr. over Brendan Johnson (Dickinson) 11-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match -- Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 8-3, Jr. over Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 5-7, So. (Dec 7-5)
132
1st Place Match -- Drew Steidler (Bismarck St. Mary`s) 13-0, Jr. over Jaren Berger (Dickinson) 10-4, Sr. (MD 15-4)
3rd Place Match -- Vance Vombaur (Windsor) 5-1, So. over Dylan Catlin (Thunder Basin) 4-2, So. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match -- Declan Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 9-5, Jr. over Reese Osborne (Sheridan) 5-3, So. (MD 9-1)
7th Place Match -- Riley Williams (Lennox) 8-2, Jr. over Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 4-3, So. (Dec 4-3)
138
1st Place Match -- Dominick Serrano (Windsor) 9-0, Jr. over Ryan Ripplinger (Bismarck) 11-1, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match -- Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 12-1, Sr. over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 5:15)
5th Place Match -- Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 7-2, Sr. over Troy Berg (Dickinson) 11-4, Fr. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match -- Dalton McKenzie (Williston) 9-3, Sr. over Isaac Sell (Laramie) 4-3, So. (MD 8-0)
145
1st Place Match -- Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-0, Jr. over TJ Morrison (Rapid City Central) 10-2, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match -- Ethan Fleck (Mandan) 13-2, Sr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 7-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match -- Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 9-2, Sr. over Brandt Kringlie (Bismarck) 11-4, So. (MD 11-2)
7th Place Match -- Hayden Crow (Sheridan) 5-2, So. over Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 12-10)
152
1st Place Match -- Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 12-0, Jr. over Chance Grill (Custer) 7-1, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match -- Colton Jackson (Douglas) 7-2, Sr. over Seth Berg (Mandan) 11-4, Jr. (Fall 2:01)
5th Place Match -- Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 5-2, Fr. over Connor Nelson (Mandan) 4-3, . (Fall 3:26)
7th Place Match -- Domenic Lucero (Lead-Deadwood) 7-5, So. over Garrett Mitzel (Aberdeen Central) 5-5, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
160
1st Place Match -- Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 7-2, So. over Gage Roaldson (Bismarck) 7-2, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match -- Tate Nordby (Dickinson) 12-3, Sr. over Raif Horswill (Williston) 7-3, Sr. (Inj. 1:00)
5th Place Match -- Quinn Heyneman (Sheridan) 6-2, Sr. over Nate Allen (Rapid City Stevens) 7-4, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
7th Place Match -- Remington Rossow (Chamberlain) 5-2, Jr. over Tristian Perez (Windsor) 7-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
170
1st Place Match -- Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 9-0, Sr. over Cody Eaton (Windsor) 8-1, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match -- Wyatt Jungclaus (Rapid City Central) 12-1, Jr. over Riley Mitchell (Thunder Basin) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 4:16)
5th Place Match -- Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-2, So. over Caleb Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 10-5, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match -- Micaiah Grace (Custer) 7-2, Jr. over Comstock Krenz (Williston) 5-5, So. (Dec 8-3)
182
1st Place Match -- Isaiah Salazar (Windsor) 9-0, Jr. over Brock Baker (Aberdeen Central) 7-2, Sr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match -- Garrett Leesman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-1, Sr. over Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 3:15)
5th Place Match -- Tanner Jarrett (Dickinson) 7-7, So. over Ethan Reed (Beresford/Alcester Hudson) 5-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:48 (21-3))
7th Place Match -- Connor McGregor (Bismarck) 7-5, Sr. over Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 7-5, So. (Dec 12-6)
195
1st Place Match -- Matthew Kaylor (Bismarck Legacy) 11-0, Sr. over Carson Max (Mitchell) 4-1, Sr. (Inj. 0:01)
3rd Place Match -- Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-1, Sr. over Gabriel Rieger (Huron) 9-4, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match -- Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 7-2, Sr. over Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match -- Nolan Smith (Rapid City Central) 7-3, Sr. over Ben Sobczak (Rapid City Stevens) 6-6, Sr. (Fall 3:41)
220
1st Place Match -- Jacob Boehm (Mandan) 10-1, Sr. over Hunter McMath (Rapid City Stevens) 9-3, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match -- Carter Max (Mitchell) 6-1, Sr. over Parker Broer (Huron) 8-4, Sr. (Fall 4:41)
5th Place Match -- Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 8-2, Jr. over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-3, So. (TF-1.5 4:04 (17-2))
7th Place Match -- Clayton Smith (Sturgis) 8-4, Jr. over Keenan McKnight (Rapid City Central) 6-5, Sr. (M. For.)
285
1st Place Match -- Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 5-0, Jr. over Chase Dockter (Bismarck) 9-1, Sr. (Fall 1:03)
3rd Place Match -- Kaden Johnson (Aberdeen Central) 9-1, Sr. over Preston Taylor (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-2, So. (Fall 3:10)
5th Place Match -- Kordell Myers (Mandan) 9-4, Sr. over Levi Haugen (Mandan) 7-6, So. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match -- Sebastian Cardona (Huron) 7-2, So. over Waylon Marshall (Todd County) 6-3, Jr. (Fall 2:17)