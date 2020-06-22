Rapid City’s Legion teams face off Tuesday at Fitzgerald Stadium

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rapid City Post 320 coach Brian Humphries might pull a line or two from the movie Bull Durham to calm his team down a little bit before the Stars take the field at Fitzgerald Stadium to take on the rival team across the parking lot, Rapid City Post 22.

After all, baseball is a game of pitching the ball, hitting the ball and catching to ball. Try to keep it simple and don’t let mistakes build upon themselves if the other team finds itself running the base paths. Problem being, that pesky adrenaline coming from playing a rival can complicate a simple game.

“I don’t know if there’s words or a speech to be able to do that,” Humphries said of trying to calm his team down before tonight’s 7 p.m. game. “As a head coach, it’s one of those things that’s always going to be there, the extra adrenaline of playing a long-time rival.”

With a young lineup, maybe Humphries could simply and channel the three words Crash Davis threw at Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh in their early days as battery mates in Bull Durham: “Relax, all right?”