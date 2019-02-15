It may be a new triathlon season, but Rapid City natives Tony Smoragiewicz and Tamara Gorman are showing no signs of slowing down.
If anything, they're getting faster.
Smoragiewicz, a Rapid City Central alum, took second place at the Cape Town (South Africa) World Cup Triathlon Sunday, while Gorman, a Rapid City Stevens graduate, was third in the women's race of the same triathlon.
As childhood friends, Smoragiewicz and Gorman said they both were happy to see a familiar face on the podium.
"It was really special to share it with someone I’ve known since I was a little kid," Smoragiewicz, a University of Michigan graduate, said. "It’s cool to go around the entire world and see a familiar face wherever you go."
Gorman said it's a special time in the city's athletic history to have two athletes performing so well at such a high level.
"It’s super cool to have Tony there, and it’s awesome to see all the work he’s put in since he was a little kid," Gorman, a Minnesota alum, said. "We’ve always had the goal of doing what we’re doing now and to do it representing Rapid City and to be able to do it together is a super cool thing.
"To have both of us do it at the same time is special."
For Smoragiewicz, the performance exceeded his expectations. He said he would have been happy with a top-10 finish, and he ended up on the podium.
He did in dramatic style, finishing the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, 5-kilometer course in 52 minutes and 19 seconds, beating out Joao Silva from Portugal with a final kick that also included Henri Schoeman from Russia and Justus Nieschlag from Germany.
Alex Yee of Great Britain won the men's race in 52:04.
"We’ve been grinding away for the last few months," he said. "It’s easy to just be focused on doing the best possible. You’ve put a lot of hard work, you’ve trained hard and you just want to race as hard as possible."
It was the first time as a professional Smoragiewicz took a spot on the podium, and the first time he and Gorman had shared a podium.
Gorman said she's taking a different mental approach to her racing this season. She was concerned that she was too focused on setting her goals too high instead of focusing on the process of getting better.
She said she had an "A" goal, which was the highest, a "B" goal and a "C" goal. Her "A" goal was to finish in the top three overall and be one of the top two Americans to finish the race. She finished in 57:24. Ai Ueda from Japan finished in 57:23. Summer Rappaport of the United states was second in 57:31.
She didn't say what her "B" and "C" goals were, because she was able to hit her top goal.
She also said she's been setting individual goals for the swimming, biking and running portion of the race, which she believes helps her.
"I think it’s huge, because during the race it gives you something to strive for in each discipline," she said. "So many things happen in a triathlon and things might not go the way you think they might go. It was a huge change in my racing style, I think it really helped."
The race was part of the World Cup tier of triathlon racing, with points that go towards qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Both won't get much time off, as Smoragiewicz and Gorman have another race lined up in a month in Australia, the Mooloolaba ITU World Cup.