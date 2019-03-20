Rapid City to host state National Archery in the Schools competition
Young people from across South Dakota will show off their archery skills at the 10th annual National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournaments. This year’s tournaments will include both a bull’s eye target tournament and a 3D target tournament.
The bull’s eye target tournament will be held on Saturday at East Middle School in Rapid City. The 3D target tournament is scheduled for Friday at the Outdoor Adventure Center in Brookings.
The tournaments are sponsored by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and will host hundreds of young archers from across the state. Students will compete for individual and team honors in three age divisions. The top three individual and team winners will receive trophies, and the overall individual winners from the bull’s eye target tournament will receive a free custom-made bow courtesy of GFP. All students receive a free tournament t-shirt.
Students who participate in NASP within their schools or home school program are eligible for the competition.
“It’s gratifying to see so many schools introduce the sport of archery into their curriculum,” said Patrick Klotzbach, NASP Coordinator for GFP. “Studies have shown that students who participate in NASP like school better and attend school more often. NASP is a great partnership between GFP and local school districts.”
There is no charge to attend the tournaments, and the public is welcome. Individuals who wish to volunteer with the tournament may contact outdoorprogramming@gmail.com or call 605.220.2130.
Custer State Park releases Centennial Events Calendar
Custer State Park will give visitors plenty of opportunities to help them celebrate their centennial this year. The park released its special events calendar on Friday with a full slate of summer-long activities.
Highlights include a July 5th inauguration celebration, a photography contest, a 100-inch fishing contest, a summer concert series and a 100-mile hiking challenge.
All celebrations and contests will kick start on Open House Weekend (May 17-19) unless noted otherwise on the calendar.
For more information on Custer State Park’s centennial events can be obtained by calling the park office at 605-255-4515 or by going online to https://gfp.sd.gov/100-years/.
Scheduled Events
May 17-19
Custer State Park Open House and
Free Fishing Weekend
July 5
Custer State Park celebrates its inauguration
1-5 p.m.
Custer State Park Visitor Center
July 20
Gold Discovery Days Parade
Custer
Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Custer State Park Presents Nature
Black Hills Playhouse
Go to blackhillsplayhouse.com for more information.
Kobee Stalder | Visitor Services Program Manager
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks
13329 US HWY 16A | Custer, SD 57730
605.255.4515 | Kobee.Stalder@state.sd.us
Grouse viewing blinds available April 1 for free use
Across our entire region, a spectacular avian display will soon be underway.
Every spring, male sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chickens perform a mating “dance” to attract their respective females. The areas where the birds perform this ritual is called a lek, and the same lek site can be used for decades. Some leks are used exclusively by the sharp-tails, others exclusively by the greater prairie-chickens, and still others can be mixed-lek areas, where both species can be observed and even occasionally hybridize. The dances typically begin while it is mostly dark and continue for an hour or more after sunrise.
Multiple Districts on the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands will be hosting grouse blinds during the 2018 mating season: Bessey Ranger District, Wall Ranger District, Fort Pierre Ranger District, and Pine Ridge Ranger District.