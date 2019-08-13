The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that forward Alex Rauter has re-signed with the club for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Rauter spent last season, his first as a professional, with three ECHL teams, with the Rush serving as his final stop. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward began the year with the Wheeling Nailers, and compiled 34 points (10g-24ast) in 44 games before being traded to the Manchester Monarchs, adding another goal and assist in 6 games. Rauter then came to the Rush on the whirlwind trade deadline in March from the Fort Wayne Komets (through Manchester) in exchange for defenseman Josh Elmes.
Upon arriving in Rapid City, Rauter finished with four goals and three assists and 7 points in the final 12 games of the season. He finished as the leading scorer of the Rush with a grand total of 46 points (16g-30ast) in 65 games.
“When Coach Tetrault told me the plan for this next season, as well as our affiliation with Arizona, I was immediately interested in coming back. The affiliation will be great for our players and our fans to see and be a part of the future of the Coyotes,” Rauter said. “In addition, I loved being a part of the culture of Rush hockey. The fans, the arena, the city: there are so many great things about Rapid City that made coming back an easy choice.
Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said he is extremely pleased with Rauter's return.
"He provided an immediate boost to our offense, and played a major role in our late season playoff push last year, giving us a fighting chance in the home stretch of the year,” Tetrault said. “Alex brought such a high hockey IQ and skill level to our team, and it allowed us to create so much more offensively in the final month of the season compared to other moments in the year. He has a great compete level and a high motor, and was always working to improve his skill and release on his shot. Without a doubt, the expectation for him is to lead our offense right from the start next season, and I know he’s more than willing to rise to the challenge.”