Sioux Falls Lincoln came into the 2019 State Class AA girls tennis tournament ranked No. 1 and an overwhelming favorite. The Patriots (505 points) lived up to that billing on Friday winning three of six singles titles and two of three double’s crowns en route to capturing a fourth consecutive state title.
St. Thomas More (354), fueled by a couple of singles titles, finished second followed by Sioux Falls O’Gorman (331), Brandon Valley (315.5), Watertown (303) and Rapid City Stevens (189).
Lincoln winners included defending champion Johana Brower (flight 1, 6-4, 6-1 over Tanna Lehfeldt (BV), Elle Dobbs (flight 4, 6-2, 6-2 over STM’s Ali Scott) and defending champion Avery Blackman (flight 5, 6-0, 6-0 over Grace Abdallah (SFO). And at flight 1 doubles (Brower/Ava Leonard).
“There were a lot of teams in contention going into today, and we were lucky enough to have more people in the finals with people in seven of the nine finals. And we were able to outnumber everybody at that point.” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said. “It was different this year. Going to the two-class system made it a lot more compact, and it ended up being a lot of tennis for the top players today. All of the top players win or lose had four matches. It will take a little while to get used to. It’s pretty physically and taxing on the players and an incredible thing these kids go through.”
Winning state titles for the Cavaliers were freshman Bridget Raymond (flight 2) and junior Vanessa Wittenberg (flight 3) who each earned first place medals by winning rubber matches against formidable opponents.
Raymond (27-1 on the season and the three-seed) knocked off top-seeded and defending champion Ava Leonard (SFL), 6-0, 4-6, 10-6. The loss avenged a lob-sided loss to Leonard in the East-West Duals in Rapid City two weeks ago.
“Losses are really important in that they always give you the upper hand in the next match you have,” Raymond said “You can learn from what you did wrong and from what your opponent did that worked for her and how you can counteract that.”
A determined mindset into the tie-break helped as well.
“I was determined that I had went this far and I’m not going to lose in a tie-breaker,” Raymond said. “I was going to control my power and keep everything in. And on the final point I hit it deep, and she hit a lob and I finished with an overhead winner.”
Wittenberg’s (the No. 3 seed) path to the flight 3 final and a rubber match against Ella Barnard of Sioux Falls O’Gorman, was a bit treacherous as she needed three sets to dispatch Raeanna Zink of Watertown, 6-7(2), 6-1, 10-7.
“She had a different playing style than what I’m used to so I just had to keep the ball in and make sure I wasn’t overly aggressive but that I was aggressive enough,” Wittenberg said of her comeback victory.
The championship match was considerably easier the flight 3 title match as Wittenberg (20-4) cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Barnard.
“I had more confidence going into the match today because I knew I could win,” Wittenberg explained. “In the other matches against her, I was more hesitant. I just had to focus and ignore all of the outside influences and keep the momentum.”
More’s Ali Scott (22-3) also advanced to the final though the Cavalier freshman dropped the flight 4 championship match to Lincoln’s Dobbs, 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, the Cavalier duo of Ainsleigh Scott and Wittenberg (22-4) earned a trip to the title match as well though were beaten by the undefeated Lincoln tandem of Brower and Ava Leonard, 6-3, 6-3.
“This is quite accomplishment for St. Thomas More tennis,” St. Thomas More coach Keiz Larson said of her team’s second spot on the podium. “I know a lot of people were questioning whether we should move up to AA and the girls showed they belonged with a really nice showing today. Anytime you have a frustrating start like we did yesterday and then comeback and rally on the second day and fight hard is amazing.”
Though Rapid City Stevens had but one final’s appearance, the flight 3 doubles pairing of Abby Sherrill and Macy Lundstrom, 6-2, 6-2 losers to Sioux Falls Lincoln, the Raiders did have three 5th place finishes. And all by Raiders who were seeded lower than fifth in their flights.
Abby Mueller (6th seeded and 9-3 on the season) defeated No. 1 seed Brita Quello (SFL) 9-7 in the flight 3 fifth place match, Mary Allen, 7th seeded, defeated fifth seeded Sadie Moran (Watertown) 8-3, and Abby Sherrill, 6th seeded, defeated 4th seeded Jennifer Appl (Aberdeen Central) 8-4.
“Our three doubles getting second place was a great accomplishment for them,” Stevens coach Jason Olson said. “We were hoping for first, but after they had a gut-wrenching win over Aberdeen Central in the semis which clinched sixth place for us, they weren’t able to get up for the Lincoln match. Mary Allen played a couple of awesome matches today, played really smart and I’m so happy for her as a senior, and Anna Mueller beat the No. 1 seed from Lincoln, a great accomplishment for someone who just started playing tennis a year ago. Abby Sherrill has been a rock all year long. She lost a close match yesterday but came back today to beat the Aberdeen Central girl who she had lost to a week ago.”
Olson was justifiably proud of another Raider win as well.
“Our team won the sportsmanship award and usually that award doesn’t go to teams that aren’t in the higher echelon, and it’s quite an honor to be selected since it’s voted upon by the other teams,” Olson said. “Our kids played a lot of very competitive matches, and I was really proud of how they behaved and how they acted.”