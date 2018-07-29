After the dropping its first game of the Black Hills Amateur Baseball League City Tournament Thursday, the Red Angels faced a tough climb to claim the city championship.
It would do just that, as Sunday it completed its comeback and topped the Athletics 4-3 to claim the tournament title at McKeague Field.
The Red Angels beat the Blue Angels Saturday 6-5 in 11 innings, and topped the Drillers earlier in the day Sunday 12-7 before beating the A's.
"It feels really good, especially after we went down in the first game," Red Angels player Gabe Wieczorek said. "We came out in the last two days and just really played our hearts out and it turned in our favor."
The championship game was a pitcher's duel through the first five innings, as neither team brought a run across the plate. The tie was broken in the top of the sixth inning when Wieczorek scored on an error.
The A's bats continued to struggle, and the Red Angels got things going in the top of the eighth. It scored three runs to increase its lead to 4-0.
The A's made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth, Parks Brigman scored on a single from Adam Deneke, but the big hit came when two runs scored on a big double from Tyson Liudekugel to bring the A's to within a run.
It was too little too late, however, as Wieczorek came in and shut down the A's in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the win.
This was the first season Wieczorek had played amatuer baseball in Rapid City, and he said staying competitive with baseball after high school is the reason he's found most of his teammates play.
The Red Angels also had some more youth on its team than the A's, but Wieczorek said that can hurt a team as much as it can help it.
"The guys might be a little older than high schoolers but they still love to play, they get out here and compete and it’s awesome," he said. "Maybe we were a little younger, a little more spry but there was definitely some experience that we didn’t have yet."
Because of work schedules, the Red Angels have decided it will not be competing in the state tournament in Sioux Falls next weekend. The Athletics will be competing as the only Rapid City-based team in the tournament.