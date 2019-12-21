Red Cloud, Crow Creek advance to girls' title game

“We had our ups and downs. We had some hectic stuff going on the first half,” Crow Creek coach Vilas Fallis said. “But they pulled together and talked. Just trying to be a little more patient, moving the ball.”

Pine Ridge coach Ruth Dreamer felt her team didn’t execute the game plan she’d drawn up before taking the court Friday.

“We knew all along what Crow Creek could do, and we just didn’t stop it” Dreamer said. “Basketball is already complicated. I try to simplify the game. We didn’t do the simple things and do the little things, like box out, make good passes.”

The Lady Chieftains got four baskets from four different players – one a 3-pointer by Haley Langdeau – to take a 22-11 lead with just over five minutes left in the first half. The Thorpes tied the game at 24-all when Bree Belt sank two free throws. Crow Creek scored the last four points of the half to take a 28-24 lead into the break.

Neither team scored for over five minutes to open the second half, but Crow Creek scored six straight points to go up 37-26 with 8-1/2 minutes to play. The Lady Chieftains later scored six unanswered points to pull ahead 44-29 with under five minutes to go.