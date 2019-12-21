Red Cloud, Crow Creek advance to girls' title game

Red Cloud held off a comeback attempt by White River and Crow Creek clamped down on Pine Ridge, as the Crusaders and Lady Chieftains advanced Friday to the championship game of the Lakota Nation Invitational girls basketball tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Red Cloud moved into the title game by downing White River 59-51 in the first semifinal. Crow Creek made the title game by downing Pine Ridge 51-35 to close the afternoon session.
The Crusaders and Lady Chieftains face off at 7 p.m. tonight in the civic center’s Barnett Arena.
Red Cloud 59, White River 51
The Crusaders depth and team speed were key components in Red Cloud’s victory over White River on Friday. Eight Crusaders reached the scoring column, but their defense harassed the Tigers into 16 of 44 shooting from the field.
Red Cloud trailed only once in the contest, 3-2 on a three-point play by White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue just 46 seconds into the game. From there, the Crusaders steadily built their lead, which reached double digits with Cheree Ferguson’s layup following a steal made it 15-5.
“We were trying to be a little more patient with the ball, but nothing was falling,” White River coach Kristi Barnhart said. “We tried to push the ball, we had the open looks. It just wasn’t falling.”
Red Cloud, which led 29-18 at the half, upped its lead to 34-18 just over three minutes into the second half when Sadie Glade canned a jump shot seconds after Angelina LeBeau knocked down a 3-pointer and the Crusaders forced a turnover.
Matt Rama, Red Cloud’s coach, felt making Valandra-Prue take difficult shots was key to the Crusaders’ getting off to an early lead.
“We had one person getting to her then making sure we had help on the backside and making her take tough shots,” Rama said. “She still makes some, but we were making it tough.”
The Tigers, however, weren’t done.
White River, which has relied on Valandra-Prue for much of its offense during the LNI, got a 3-pointer from Nicole Yackley and a jumper from Remedy Morrison from just inside free throw line to get Red Cloud’s lead under 10 points at 39-30.
Valandra-Prue, who finished with 34 points on 11 of 19 shooting, kept the Tigers close, but it was free throws by Kelsey Morrison and Remedy Morrison that pulled White River within 48-43 with 4:17 remaining.
Red Cloud had the fresher legs in the late going, and Rama though it proved to be the difference in the outcome.
“We played nine and they played six or seven,” he pointed out. “We got some leak-outs when they were tired.”
LeBeau, who finished with 10 points, twice got loose when the Tigers crashed the glass at their offensive end, resulting fastbreak opportunities for the Crusader sophomore. She cashed in one layup and Sadie Glade cleaned up the second when LeBeau’s lay-in rolled off the rim. Glade’s putback basket made it a 52-43 game.
A Remedy Morrison bucket made it 56-50 with 1-1/2 minutes to play, but Red Cloud’s Stevi Fallis, who matched Glade for team scoring honor with 14 points, moved the ball from side to side, forcing White River the chase. Glade scored a short jumper and Fallis added a free throw in the final seconds to push Red Cloud into the finals.
Remedy Morrison and Valandra-Prue scored to get White River within five with two minutes to play, but Glade canned a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 56-48.
“Our girls don’t ever give up,” Barnhart said of her team’s comeback effort. “Red Cloud is the No. 1 see for a reason. They do some really good things.”
Crow Creek 51, Pine Ridge 35
It was apparent early on Friday’s semifinal game between Crow Creek and Pine Ridge would become a test of wills. The Lady Chieftains wanted to play slow down, while the Thorpes wanted to push tempo.
Crow Creek won out, locking Pine Ridge into a methodical contest that eventually turned a close contest into a runaway during the final half of play. The Lady Chieftains, who led 28-24 at the half, held the Thorpes to 11 second-half points to pull away for a 51-35 win.
“We had our ups and downs. We had some hectic stuff going on the first half,” Crow Creek coach Vilas Fallis said. “But they pulled together and talked. Just trying to be a little more patient, moving the ball.”
Pine Ridge coach Ruth Dreamer felt her team didn’t execute the game plan she’d drawn up before taking the court Friday.
“We knew all along what Crow Creek could do, and we just didn’t stop it” Dreamer said. “Basketball is already complicated. I try to simplify the game. We didn’t do the simple things and do the little things, like box out, make good passes.”
The Lady Chieftains got four baskets from four different players – one a 3-pointer by Haley Langdeau – to take a 22-11 lead with just over five minutes left in the first half. The Thorpes tied the game at 24-all when Bree Belt sank two free throws. Crow Creek scored the last four points of the half to take a 28-24 lead into the break.
Neither team scored for over five minutes to open the second half, but Crow Creek scored six straight points to go up 37-26 with 8-1/2 minutes to play. The Lady Chieftains later scored six unanswered points to pull ahead 44-29 with under five minutes to go.
The Thorpes, which struggled to handle Crow Creek’s zone press, couldn’t cut the lead under 10 points the rest of the way.
“”Our pressure was working pretty good,” Fallis said. “Our extended zone helped a lot and we got some more turnovers. I have those little twins – Audrey and Rozee Drapeau – and they’re all over the place. They created a lot of turnovers for us.”
Rozee Drapeau and Langdeau finished with 15 points apiece to lead the Lady Chieftains. Kaylee Wells followed with 10.
Shaylia Bravo led Pine Ridge with 10 points.