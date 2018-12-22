The Red Cloud girls’ basketball team bounced back from a disappointing Lakota Nation Invitational to knock of the LNI champions, edging Todd County 67-66 in overtime Saturday night at Red Cloud.
The Lady Crusaders came back from a five-point halftime deficit and took the lead in the third quarter before going into overtime. In overtime, Red Cloud hit some free throws and held off the Lady Falcons’ last-second field goal attempt for the big win.
Sophomore Moriah Morrisette had a huge game for the Lady Crusaders with 22 points and 20 rebounds, while another sophomore, Sharissa Haas, added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Maya Franks also scored 10 points for Red Cloud.
Raven Cournoyer led the Lady Falcons with 24 points and Kelsie Herman added 15 points.
Red Cloud, 3-3, is at Spearfish next Saturday, while Todd County, 6-1, hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, also next Saturday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 48, HILL CITY 37: The Class A top-ranked Cavaliers moved to 3-0 on the season with a tough win over the Rangers Saturday night in Hill City.
STM led 29-18 at halftime.
Kaci Cooper and Haleigh Timmer both scored 13 points for St. Thomas More, while Faith Yeargan scored 10 points for Hill City and Wendy Edwards nine points.
St. Thomas More will host Madison and Aberdeen Roncalli next weekend at the Cavalier Classic at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, while Hill City, 3-3, is at Custer Jan. 3.
Boys Basketball
RED CLOUD 75, TODD COUNTY 62: The Crusaders got a triple-double from Alejandra Rama to pull past the Falcons in the second half Saturday night at Red Cloud.
The game was tied at 36-36 at halftime, but Rama and the Crusaders took over in the second half. Rama finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and seven assists.
Riyen Carlow finished with 14 points for the Crusaders and Wakiyan Catches Enemy had 10 rebounds.
Aiden Bizardie had 14 points and nine rebounds for Todd County, while Jacob Wike and Josh Rowland both scored 13 points and Ashaun Roach-Valandra added 10 points.
Red Cloud, 5-1, is at Spearfish next Saturday, while Todd County, 5-2, hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, also next Saturday.
Wrestling
Sccopers place second at Floyd Farrand Invite
The Sturgis wrestling team finished a solid second place Saturday in the Floyd Farrand Invitational in Sioux Falls.
The Scoopers, with two individual champions, finished with 188 points, trailing only Watertown, which finished with 208.5 points. Harrisburg was third in the 18-team field with 158 points, followed by Brandon Valley with 123 and Sioux Falls Roosevelt with 113 points.
Spearfish was 13th with 54 points.
Earning individual titles for the Scoopers were Kelton Olson at 113 pounds, and Jacob Wood at 120. Kaden Olson at 106 and Wren Jacobs at 160 both placed second. Reese Jacobs at 145 and Clayton Smith at 220 were both third, was third, while Brett Konst at 170 was fourth.
For Spearfish, Evan Hehr was second at 220 and Max Sailor at 138 was fourth.
Gymnastics
Bison placed fourth in Vermillion
The Hot Springs gymnastics team placed fourth Saturday at the Winter Wonderland Invitational in Vermillion.
Wagner-Bon Homme won the seven-team invitational with 126 points, just ahead of Vermillion with 125.65. West Central/Montrose was third with 119.5 points and Hot Springs followed with 119.75 points. Wall/Kadoka/Philip was sixth with 99.9 points.
Tierra Schroeder of Hot Springs placed fourth in the all-around with 31.85 points, followed closely by Jessi Schroeder at 31.15. Jocelyn Krouse of West Central won the all-around with 36.2 points.
Tierra Schroeder was also third on the floor exercise at 8.7, sixth on the vault (8.5), seventh on the bars (7.65) and 10th on he balance beam (6.95).
Jessi Schroeder was third on the beam (7.7) and 10th on the vault (8.2), while Jaylen Nachtigall of Hot Springs was tied for eighth on the floor at 8.05.