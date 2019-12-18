Depth, athleticism and a high-octane style of play makes for some pretty impressive basketball. The Red Cloud Lady Thorpes displayed every bit of those qualities Wednesday afternoon, routing the Santee Lady Warriors 71-29 in opening round play of the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
For a while a Santee squad that suited only seven players, kept pace and gave indications of making the contest competitive. A free throw by the team’s leading scorer, senior Hannah Sheridan (20.3 p/pg on the season), and a 3-pointer by Heaven Rave gave the Warriors a quick 4-0 advantage.
After Sharissa Haas put Red Cloud on the board and Angelina LeBeau began what soon would be a very familiar pattern with a steal and layup, Santee responded with a Jada Johnson trey to boost the lead to six at 9-3.
That margin would be short-lived. A 3-pointer by Red Cloud junior Stevi Fallis narrowed the margin. And then following a bucket by Warrior junior Dawayna Wabasha, Fallis canned another from beyond the arc igniting what would be a 28-0 run as Red Cloud raced out to a 34-11 lead with 5:49 remaining in the first half.
“We just came out really flat and we had to find our groove,” said Fallis, who in addition to creating havoc in the press, led the Red Cloud surge with 10 points first half points. “Encourage each other and find our energy so that we could bet to where we know how we can play.”
A full-court trapping zone defense creating a rash of Santee turnovers (20 in the first half) and easy layups sparked the game-deciding offensive outburst by Red Cloud.
“The first pass we trap and the second pass we trap, too, so we can pressure the ball and hopefully get a fast break off that,” Haas said.
When Red Cloud wasn’t able to convert turnover into fast break buckets, a half-court offense featuring constant ball movement and dribble-drive penetration that resulted in easy buckets or assist dishes to wide-open teammates down low did the rest.
“It’s just ball movement basically,” said Haas, a frequent recipient of the crisp passes, added. “We like to move the ball a lot and not be selfish and look for really good shots so whenever I get the ball, it’s off a good pass and I was open.”
Red Cloud coach Matt Rama took advantage of his talent-laden bench substituting liberally, and by so doing, wore down a Santee team that suited up seven players for the game.
In addition to the first half scoring of Fallis (a game high 15 in the game) Haas (all 14 points came in the opening half), non-starters Jacobie Knight (7 points in the game), Vicki Good Buffalo (8) and Angela LeBeau (7) saw big minutes and help fuel the breakout run.
“We play more girls than they even suited up so that was a factor. We have a lot of girls that can play and they work hard and you want to give them an opportunity to play,” Rama said. “Actually, when the second group came in, they gave us a big jump and ended up going on a big run to take control of the game.”
With Red Cloud up 53-19 at halftime, the final half was a mix of garbage time, bench clearing by Red Cloud (Santee already had simply to remain rested) and game-condition coaching.
“We want to play the same way every second of the game, so if someone walked into the gym, they wouldn’t know what the score is,” said Rama, who was on his feet and shouting instructions from beginning to end. “We aren’t at the point where we are doing that yet so I have to keep that mentality, that intensity, and I’m trying to help them maintain that right now. We are young, but we hope to keep working hard throughout the season and hopefully make a run at the state tournament this year.”
Santee coach Jason Folkers voiced a similar assessment of Red Cloud’s depth, quality and intensity.
“This is the best team we will probably see all year,” Folkers said. “They are well-coached, and work hard, and have tremendous athletes. We took a timeout early to try to get comfortable since this is the biggest stage we’ve ever played on, and I was impressed with the way we started. We like to run too, but we couldn’t match the pace of what they were doing. Our girls were a little shell-shocked but they played hard.”
Rave led the Lady Warriors in scoring with nine points, while Sheridan added eight points.
With the win, Red Cloud (2-0) advances into Thursday’s championship (Makosica Bracket) quarterfinal play and will meet Custer (9 a.m.) in the Civic Center’s Barnett Arena.
Santee (2-3) has an early wakeup call as well in consolation (Paha Sapa Bracket) facing Lower Brule at 9 a.m.