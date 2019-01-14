It might not be apparent from looking at his 33.1 points per game average, but Red Cloud senior guard and South Dakota School of Mines commit Alejandro Rama has felt overlooked during portions of his high school career.
A injury during his sophomore season caused him to miss 11 games, and he noticed a lot recruiting websites weren't talking about him as he entered his junior year.
After a strong junior season that saw the Crusaders finish fifth in the state tournament, Rama doesn't just have the attention of websites, but of the entire state.
"To finally be putting up these numbers, it’s not surprising to me, it’s surprising to other people but not me because I know how hard I’ve worked to get to this point," Rama said. "For a long time it was a struggle because I thought I didn’t get the appreciation that I deserved, especially with how hard I worked and how good I knew I was.
"To finally get that and put these numbers up, it’s not a surprise but it feels good to get that appreciation and be seen for what I’ve worked for and worked to become."
He dropped 39 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had 10 steals in a 66-51 loss to George-Little Rock, Iowa in Sioux Falls at the Heritage Classic, but still has Red Cloud at 8-2 and ranked No. 4 in the Class A South Dakota Prep Media boys' basketball poll.
On Jan. 3 Red Cloud also got one of its biggest wins of the season, a 68-65 win on the road against the Crusaders' biggest rival, Pine Ridge.
The Thorpes had won the first game Dec. 14 during the Lakota Nation Invitational 75-55. Rama said the win over a rival was important, but what's more important is that the Crusaders are improving as the season goes on.
"Playing in the LNI, you don’t have much time to prepare for teams so especially a team like Pine Ridge, that is so skilled and so talented, that’s kind of a team you need to prepare for," he said. "It’s cool we won the game with the rivalry but just the fact that we’re improving as the season goes on (is important). To lose by 20 at the LNI and then come back and beat them at their own place, it shows you’re improving as a team and that’s what you want."
His 33.1 points per game lead all boys' players in every class across the state, but that isn't what's made coaching him special according to Red Cloud coach Christian McGhee.
McGhee was coached by Alejandro's father, Matt Rama, during his time as a player at Red Cloud. Matt now coaches the Red Cloud girls' team.
McGhee has seen Alejandro grow from a kid with a dream to a senior leader that he says makes life easy on a coach.
"It's special for me, not only as a coach but a family friend," he said. "He’s a coaches' dream, he leads off the floor and in the classroom. I can’t stress how awesome it is to be a part of it."
That leadership role has been accelerated this season. Red Cloud lost three senior starters from last season, and McGhee said Rama has always led by example, but Rama said he's had to step it up vocally as well.
"My role as a leader is to get everyone in the gym and build everyone’s confidence," he said. "When you come in as a sophomore or a junior that hasn’t played varsity at all your confidence isn’t that high, so I’ve had to help get their skill where it needs to be and to show them the importance of the little things."
One of the not-so-little things is school work. Rama currently has a 3.8 grade point average, and both he and McGhee said that can rub off on other members of the team.
Rama said that means checking in on teammates, and making sure they are taking school as seriously as basketball. He said it also helps him.
"I have to do the same thing for myself, I can’t be telling people to make sure they have their grades up when I don’t," he said. "A big part of it is leading by example but also being sort of annoying and checking up on them."
It doesn't only trickle down to other members of the team, McGhee said any kid on the Pine Ridge Reservation can learn from Rama's example.
"If you have your best player and he doesn’t care about school it’ll trickle down to everyone else. It makes my job easier as a coach," he said. "The youth see it to on the reservation, Ale is well known so they’re watching him and he’s setting a good example."
The Crusaders take on Custer on the road Saturday at 1 p.m.
Other athletes considered:
Zane Schlabach, Rapid City Christian boys' basketball: Schlabach registered two double-doubles as the Comets got two wins over the weekend.
Thursday he had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-49 win over Harding County. He followed that up with a big 34 point, 17 rebound night in a 83-80 win over Lemmon in overtime.
Tex Janis, Little Wound boys' basketball: Janis was instrumental in a win over Groton Area in the Pheasant Shoot-Out in Redfield Saturday.
The Mustangs topped the Tigers behind Janis's 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian girls' basketball: Kieffer had another big scoring night as the Lady Comets ended the West River Invitational with a fifth place finish Saturday.
She had 26 points in a 48-29 win over Hot Springs.