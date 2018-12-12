Todd County and senior guard Raven Cournoyer weren't perfect, but at times they were close to it in running past Custer 77-35 Tuesday to open the Lakota Nation Invitational girls' basketball tournament at Barnett Arena.
Cournoyer in particular, had an outstanding all-around game, hitting on all 11 of her field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers, scoring 24 points. She also had five assists, one turnover, three steals and two rebounds.
The Lady Falcons, 3-0, built a 48-19 lead at halftime and outscored the Wildcats 28-17 in the final 16 minutes. As a team Todd County hit 33-of-41 from the field, had 20 assists and only eight turnovers.
Kelsie Herman was 8-of-9 from the field, scoring 19 points, while Doris White Hat scored 13 points.
Kellyn Kortemeyer led Custer, 0-2, with 12 points.
Todd County will face White River today at 4 p.m., while Custer will take on Crazy Horse at 4 p.m. in the Ice Arena.
WHITE RIVER 61, CRAZY HORSE 21: The Lady Tigers ran out to a 42-8 halftime lead and thumped the Lady Chiefs.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue had a big game for White River, with 28 points and seven rebounds. Kaylee Wells added 15 points as White River was 21-of-39 from the field.
Deidre Roberts scored eight points for Crazy Horse, 0-2.
CROW CREEK 71, OMAHA NATION 51: The defending LNI champions Lady Chieftains pulled away in the second half for the win.
Crow Creek led 36-31 at halftime, but outscored Omaha Nation 35-20 in the second half.
Marveen Ross had a huge game for Crow Creek with 32 points on 11-of-14 shooting. She also had six assists, rebounds and eight steals. Rozee Drapeau finished with 22 points.
Rubie Oftedal led Omaha Nation with 11 points and Deondra Blackbird scored 10 points.
Crow Creek faces Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 10 a.m. and Omaha Nation faces Tiospa Zina.
RED CLOUD 68, OELRICHS 28: The Lady Crusaders held the Lady Tigers to just 23 field goal attempts in picking up the big win.
Red Cloud had 21 steals and forced 23 turnovers and led 42-16 at halftime.
Stevie Fallis led Red Cloud, 1-1, with 17 points, while Maya Franks added 12. Tracey Dreaming Bear scored 13 points for Oelrichs, 0-1.
Red Cloud faces Lower Brule at 1 p.m., while Oelrichs takes on St. Francis, also at 1 p.m.
LITTLE WOUND 55, MCLAUGHLIN 50: The Lady Mustangs held on in the second half for the win.
Little Wound led 32-21 at halftime, but McLaughlin won the second half 29-23.
Paula Yellow Boy scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Little Wound, while Eva Bull Bear had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Devon Archambault led McLaughlin with 16 points and seven rebounds and Molina White Eyes had 12 points.
Little Wound, 2-0, faces Pine Ridge tonight at 7 p.m., while McLaughlin takes on Marty Indian.
CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 73, TIOSPA ZINA 53: Reese Ganje scored 21 points to pace the Braves past the Wambdi.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte led 39-24 at halftime.
Markee Shaving finished with 16 points for the Braves, while Jordyn LeBlanc scored 24 for Tiospa Zina and Maili Marks added 11 points.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 1-1, faces Crow Creek at 10 a.m., while Tiospa Zina, 0-1, takes on Omaha Nation.
PINE RIDGE 62, MARTY INDIAN 26: The Lady Thorpes led 27-7 at halftime for the big win.
Duka Thompson paced Pine Ridge, 2-0, with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Toby Carlow added 10 points.
Chernessa Denoyer and Julia Standing Cloud both scored seven points for Marty Indian.
Pine Ridge takes on Little Wound at 7 p.m. and Marty Indian faces McLaughlin.
Boys
WHITE RIVER 119, CRAZY HORSE 38: Ranked third in Class B, the Tigers scored 77 points in the first half en route to the huge win.
White River, 2-0, was 53-of-87 from the field, hitting 8-of-20 3-pointers and have five players score in double figures. Tyson Iotte led the way with 22 points, followed by Luke Wells with 18, Jadice Morrison with 15 and Teron Sazue and Nick Sayler with 10 points each.
Cadin Oliver scored 10 points for Crazy Horse, 1-1.
White River takes on Todd County at 2:30 p.m., while Crazy Horse faces Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 2:30 p.m.
LITTLE WOUND 90, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 68: The Mustangs had six players score in double figures in the lop-sided victory.
Little Wound led 50-25 at halftime.
Riley Cross led the way with 19 points for the Mustangs, while Mankato Lebeaux scored 17 and Robert Martin Jr. 15. Ralph Bear Killer IV and Tex Janis scored 11 each and Daryl No Neck chipped in with 10 points.
Caylen Clairmont scored 25 for St. Francis.
Little Wound Faces Omaha Nation at 11:30 a.m., with St. Francis facing McLaughlin.
RED CLOUD 76, MARTY INDIANS 45: Alejandro Rama scored 34 points to lead the Crusaders past the Braves.
Rama hit 15-of-22 from the field and 4-of-6 3-pointers as Red Cloud led 48-20 at halftime.
Riyen Carlow finished with 18 points for the Crusaders who were 33-of-61 from the field and hit eight 3-pointers.
Xavier Hare led Marty Indian with 14 points.
Red Cloud, 2-0, faces Tiospa Zina at 8:30 p.m., with Marty, 1-2, taking on Crow Creek.
LOWER BRULE 75, CUSTER 51: The Sioux led for much of the way in stopping the Wildcats.
Shane Sazue Jr. led Lower Brule with 24 points and four assist, while Brian Larouche Jr. added 16 and Scott Obago Jr. scored 14.
Jace Kelley scored 25 points for Custer, 1-1.
Lower Brule takes on Pine Ridge at 5:30 p.m. and Custer faces Oelrichs.
TIOSPA ZINA 71, CROW CREEK 62: The Wambdi remained unbeaten with the win over the Chieftains.
Tiospa Zina led 43-28 at halftime.
Caleb White led Tiospa Zina with 23 points, while Pratt Jameson scored 15 and Johnny German 10 points.
Trevin McBride led Crow Creek with 23 points and Jayden McBride scored 13.
Tiospa Zina, 2-0, takes on Red Cloud at 8:30 p.m. and Crow Creek, 0-3, faces Marty.
OMAHA NATION 45, MCLAUGHLIN 43: The Chiefs edged the Mustangs in the lcosest game of the first day.
McLaughlin led 28-24 at halftime.
Kaden Sheridan led Omaha Nation with 15 points and Lex Farrell scored 22 points for McLaughlin.
Omaha Nation, 4-1, takes on Little Wound at 11:30 a.m. and McLaughlin faces St. Francis.