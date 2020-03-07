Red-hot Raiders cruise past Harrisburg for state berth

The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team focused on defense this past week in preparation for its SoDak 16 matchup with Harrisburg.
So much so that the Raiders went off offensively on the Tigers, shooting 58 percent from the field and hitting 10 3-pointers, in the 74-49 win Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium to clinch a spot in the Class AA state tournament.
They might just work some more on defense in the next week and a half as they prepare for the state tournament.
"We didn't do a lot of offensive stuff this week, which I was kind of kicking myself before the game," Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said. "We might not do a lot of offensive stuff this next week after shooting like that."
The Raiders, 15-6, never trailed, leading by 11 at halftime and by 21 points going into the fourth. It proved to be a patient, we balanced offense — finding the open lanes, laying the ball in or kicking it outside for the long ball.
Just like they drew it up.
"They were in an attack mode all game long," Stoebner said. "They have been this way all year ... unselfish and finding guys open. When we knock down shots, we are as good as anybody out there. Today we showed that."
Senior guard Daniel Vigoren and Blake Weaver took turns, combining to hit 16-of-24 from the field and 9-of-13 3-pointers.
"What is crazy is that anybody on our team can do that," Weaver said. "We all believe in each other. The shots were falling for me tonight, but any other player on this team can do that. I'm really excited for that."
Raider 6-foot-8 senior Mason Steele said their main goal is defense, but it helps a lot that they hit a lot of shots like they did Saturday night.
"Guys were feeling it and we got them open to where they could knock them down tonight," said Steele, who finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. "I feel like inside the 3-point line, it really opens up a lot because our guards are such great shooters that teams have to stay on them the whole game, and if we get tight screens like that, that just opens up my teammates more and more."
Vigoren and Weaver hit the first and second of the 10 3-pointers in the first quarter to put the Raiders up 14-6. But Harrisburg came back with eight points (including two 3-pointers) from Conner Geddes to cut the lead to two, before Vigoren's layup put Stevens up 18-14 at the eight of eight minutes.
Four points from Steele and a steal and layup by Vigoren put the Raiders back up by eight and the first of two dunks by Steele in the second quarter gave Stevens it's first double-digit advantage at 26-16.
The Raiders would lead 37-26 at halftime.
Early in the third, the Raiders traded a couple of 2-pointers for Harrisburg 3-pointers, but it was still a 10-point edge before Stevens took control again when Vigoren hit a pair of 3s and a layup by Weaver made it a 15-point game (51-36) with 2:15 remaining in the third.
Late 3-pointers by Weaver and sophomore Terrance Eastman put the Raiders up by 21 (59-38) going into the fourth.
"Even when they kind of made their runs, we would come back with a 3 and give them no life," Stoebner said. "That was kind of the key. We extended it out, and when they made a run — boom, right back at them. The whole game they could never really get close to us because we just made timely shots."
It was more of the same as the Raiders maintained a 20-point plus lead the rest of the way.
"We were on each other all game about staying in it and not letting up; staying in the game and playing a full 32 minutes. We did that," Weaver said.
Weaver finished with 25 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — while Vigoren chipped in with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
"In practice every day we work on our quick steps and different moves to get to the basket," Weaver said. "It starts inside and goes out. We try to get everybody involved."
As a team, the Raiders were 27-of-47 from the field and 10-of-17 from beyond the 3-point line.
"Our boys just played their tails off. I couldn't be more proud of the way they played," Stoebner said.
Brayden Phipps, Geddes and Blaze Lubbers all scored 12 points for Harrisburg, which finished 8-13 on the season. The Tigers were 18-of-51 shooting, hitting 6-of-22 3-pointers.
"Harrisburg didn't shoot particularly well, that's a really good team right there. I've watched a lot of hours of tape on them and they are really good," Stoebner said. "They missed some open ones. But it came to the point where they were in that matchup-zone, and I pretty much got out of the way and let the boys play, and they performed today like no other."
Stevens, 15-6 and winners of seven straight, open the state tournament March 19 against Sioux Falls Washington. Stoebner said that it doesn't get any easier as Washington might be playing as well as anyone in the state, as is his Raiders.
But, he likes his team's chances when they are playing like they are capable of.
"I know we're going to bring the competitiveness," he said. "If we shoot the ball like that, I like our chances. We're just going to gear up and play like we have. I told the guys before the game that we didn't need to do anything different. We had won six games in-a-row and that is not a coincidence because we had been playing together, and we did that again (Saturday)."
Steele, one of seven seniors on the team, said they have three more games together, and they are looking for three more wins.
"We need to put a 20 up there (pointing to the state championship banners on the wall) for basketball," he said.
Weaver said the Raiders are playing well and that has him pumped up for the state tournament.
"I'm just excited and proud of everyone on the team working hard. I can't wait until this next couple of weeks," he said.