Red-hot Raiders cruise past Harrisburg for state berth

"Our boys just played their tails off. I couldn't be more proud of the way they played," Stoebner said.

Brayden Phipps, Geddes and Blaze Lubbers all scored 12 points for Harrisburg, which finished 8-13 on the season. The Tigers were 18-of-51 shooting, hitting 6-of-22 3-pointers.

"Harrisburg didn't shoot particularly well, that's a really good team right there. I've watched a lot of hours of tape on them and they are really good," Stoebner said. "They missed some open ones. But it came to the point where they were in that matchup-zone, and I pretty much got out of the way and let the boys play, and they performed today like no other."

Stevens, 15-6 and winners of seven straight, open the state tournament March 19 against Sioux Falls Washington. Stoebner said that it doesn't get any easier as Washington might be playing as well as anyone in the state, as is his Raiders.

But, he likes his team's chances when they are playing like they are capable of.