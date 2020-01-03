Red-hot Raiders roll past Brookings

“We wanted to get off to a good start,” Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said. “The kids responded. We want to come out with energy regardless of the score, and I thought we did that. Early on they matched it for a little bit, but I thought we just kept going and going. We had a nice end of the half that put us in a nice margin.”

Hartford hit another 3-pointer in the third and Bilbruck and senior guard Kaden Lemer added late three-point plays for a 58-23 lead going into the fourth. Stoebner cleared his bench for much of the fourth. Terrance Eastman came off the bench for nine points in the final eight minutes.

Hartford hit 5-of-10 3-pointers and 6-of-11 from the field overall for his 19 points. Eastman and Kuehl had nine each, Mason Steele and Vigoren both finished with eight points.

“In the past games I haven’t shot as well,” Hartford said. “Coach keeps telling me to keep shooting it. You just have to trust your shot.”

As a team, the Raiders were 28-of-54 from the field for 52 percent.