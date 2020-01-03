Red-hot Raiders roll past Brookings

The Rapid City Stevens boys’ basketball team found its mark from the outside and also found the play of a pair of seniors in their first action of the season.
The result was a big win, 71-40 over Brookings Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Stevens hit nine 3-pointers, including five by senior Colton Hartford, while Blake Weaver and Alex Bilbruck played their first games after opening the season with injuries.
Unlike the last time Stevens came out slow in its 41-34 win over Mitchell on Dec. 21, the Raiders came out strong and never let up to move to 2-3 on the season.
“Our main goal was to just come out with more energy this week, just to be intense,” said Hartford, who led all scorers with 19 points. “We wanted to work it in and be confident with our shots. Having Blake Weaver and Alex Bilbruck back was huge. They are great contributors. It gives everybody breaks. They just space it out and gives us such of an advantage.”
The Raiders led 16-8 at the end of the first period and closed the opening half strong on an 11-0 run for a 38-17 halftime lead.
Hartford and senior Daniel Vigoren hit two 3-poiners each in the second and two drives for scores by senior Bransen Kuehl closed thing off.
It was the first time in five games this season that the Raiders had a halftime lead.
“We wanted to get off to a good start,” Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said. “The kids responded. We want to come out with energy regardless of the score, and I thought we did that. Early on they matched it for a little bit, but I thought we just kept going and going. We had a nice end of the half that put us in a nice margin.”
Hartford hit another 3-pointer in the third and Bilbruck and senior guard Kaden Lemer added late three-point plays for a 58-23 lead going into the fourth. Stoebner cleared his bench for much of the fourth. Terrance Eastman came off the bench for nine points in the final eight minutes.
Hartford hit 5-of-10 3-pointers and 6-of-11 from the field overall for his 19 points. Eastman and Kuehl had nine each, Mason Steele and Vigoren both finished with eight points.
“In the past games I haven’t shot as well,” Hartford said. “Coach keeps telling me to keep shooting it. You just have to trust your shot.”
As a team, the Raiders were 28-of-54 from the field for 52 percent.
“The game is easy when you make shots,” Stoebner said. “I don’t think we got any different looks than we had all year. We just made some. That opens up everything. It opens up driving lanes, it opens up Mason (Steele) on the inside. At the end of the day when you make shots, you can be pretty good.”
Bilbruck finished with five points in his first game as a Raider (he transferred this season from Hot Springs) and Weaver added four points.
With their addition to the lineup, Stoebner said that you can see that their teammates know their roles and they didn’t have to do as much as they had to in the previous four games.
“They can accept their roles and really flourish in their role,” he said. “I thought Bransen Kuehl was outstanding tonight attacking the basket. Now the lanes are open because they are hitting their 3s. He wasn’t able to do that the first three or four games because there wasn’t any room to drive because we weren’t making our outside shots.”
Nick Shefers led Brookings, 0-5, with 10 points.
The Raiders host Watertown today at 2:30 p.m. The arrows beat Pierre 57-49 Friday night in Pierre.
“We have a ways to go and Watertown is really good and physical, so it will be another test for us. We have to keep moving forward and not backwards, standing still,” Stoebner said.
Hartford said he thinks they are picking up some momentum after their slow start to the season.
“I’m excited for these next couple of games to see where they take us,” he said.