The SDGA Two-Man Championship features the state's best golfers competing for the state title over 36 holes at The Golf Club at Red Rock Saturday and Sunday.
Many past SDGA Champions are participating from across the state, including last year's runner-up team of Jacob Otta and Brenden Bassing of Sioux Falls.
Tee times are from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. each day with lower handicaps teeing off early on Saturday, and the leaders teeing off last on Sunday. There will be live scoring for the event at golfgenius.com or the Golf Genius app. Login using the GGID: SD2MAN19.
The tournament was originally planned for Hart Ranch Golf Course, but spring flooding moved the tournament to the Golf Club at Red Rock. Play has resumed at Hart Ranch, but the tournament will continue at Red Rock.
Mines volleyball to bring in Wyoming setter
The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi announced the addition of sophomore setter transfer Addie Stanley.
Stanley comes to the Hardrocker volleyball program after spending her freshman season at Casper College.
“Addie is such a phenomenal addition to our 2019 roster and volleyball family,” Torvi said. “She is athletic, competitive, driven and a fantastic young woman with the character traits we hold as a very high priority in our program.”
The 5-foot-7-inch Stanley is from Baggs, Wyoming, played high school volleyball for the Little Snake River School Rattlers where she helped guide her team to a state championship as a senior. During her time there she was a team captain and earned All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference and Team MPV honors.
While at South Dakota Mines, Stanley plans to pursue a major in Business Management in Technology.
Jarovski, DeBeer named state track and field coaches of the year
Jim Jarovski of Sioux Falls Lincoln and Rachelle DeBeer of Deubrook Area have been named the South Dakota Track and field Coaches of the Year.
Jarovski has been at Lincoln for 13 years and has had four consecutive undefeated boys' seasons that included state championships. His girls' team has won three of the last four state titles and the boys' and girls' teams have won five consecutive combined titles.
DeBeer's girls' squads at Deubrook Area have won three consecutive Class B titles, which us more impressive when noted that the school has no official track and field facility.
Jarovski's and DeBeer’s names are forwarded for consideration for national honors.