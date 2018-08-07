South Dakota School of Mines has announced that former Lady Hardrocker Shannon Reed as the new assistant cross country coach and track & field coach/intramural coordinator.
Reed has a bachelor of science in education and nursing, and is certified to coach volleyball, track and basketball through her education major.
Her professional qualifications include being a registered nurse, certifications in the National Institute of Health for Strokes, crossfit, and she has knowledge in basic life support and advanced cardiac life support.
Reed’s accolades include the National Association for Sport and Physical Education Major of the year in 2011, nine-time NAIA Track and Field All-American, and is a five-time NAIA Track and Field National Champion. She also holds six track and field Mines school records.
“Shannon was a national champion in the high hurdles, indoors and outdoors, as a competitor, and also understands the rigors of our academics. Her experiences provide her with unique insights into what it takes to be successful at Mines,” said Steve Johnson, director of track and field and cross country.
Reed began coaching in January 2011 at Douglas High School where she was the assistant volleyball coach and as a track and field assistant coach.
Reed has been a volunteer track and field coach for Mines since September 2016. Her responsibilities for the Hardrockers were to develop and implement a training program for high and intermediate hurdles, while also assisting with the sprinters.
“We’re very excited to bring Coach Reed onto the staff full-time. She’s done a tremendous job working with our sprinters and hurdlers over the last couple of years and know she will continue to do great things with those groups,” Johnson added.
Lisoway to begin pro career with Rush
The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that rookie forward Quintin Lisoway has signed with the Rush for the 2018-19 ECHL season.
Lisoway comes to the Rush following the conclusion of his Canadian college hockey career at the University of Manitoba. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward spent the last two seasons with University of Manitoba, totaling 32 points to the tune of 19 goals and 13 assists in 53 games, including 11 goals in 28 games last season in his final college campaign.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to play for the Rush. I’m looking forward to playing more hockey, and the challenge of the professional level,” Lisoway said. “I like the way the organization is heading in my conversations with Coach Tetrault. I have a ton of familiarity with the team already, having played with Shaquille Merasty in college, so that will help with my transition. On the ice, I bring the ability to score in different ways."
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said that what stood out to him most about Lisoway is his leadership ability.
"He had a great junior career and put up great numbers in college, so it was a no-brainer to bring him on,” said Tetrault. “Quintin is a defense-first player up front, so we’ll task him with shutting down the opposition’s forwards, but in his college career, he found a scoring touch, so we’ll put him in all situations. I’m very excited to see what he brings to the team in training camp.”
Registration set for city fall indoor volleyball leagues
Registration is underway for fall indoor volleyball leagues sponsored by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department.
Deadline to register is Aug. 22 for the six-week season with matches beginning the week of Aug. 27 at the South and West Community Gyms. Cost is $135 per team and includes an end-of-season tournament. Competition is divided into men's, women's and coed divisions based on experience. Matches are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Register online at www.rcparksandrec.org<http://www.rcparksandrec.org> or at the Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street, or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. For more information, contact Matt Brandhagen at 415-0226 or 394-5223 or at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org .