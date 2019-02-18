The girls basketball playoffs in Class B got started Monday night with the first round of regional battles.
Region 6B
The No. 8 seed Gregory advanced past No. 9 seed Colome 58-47 Monday night, and will face No. 1 seed Corsica-Stickney Tuesday. No. 7 seed Scotland also took down No. 10 seed Marty 52-37 and will take No. 2 seed Avon.
Region 7B
A strong defensive effort paced the No. 8 seed Lyman past the No. 9 seed Crazy Horse 60-28. The Lady Raiders will face No. 1 seed New Underwood tonight in New Underwood.
No. 7 seed Edgemont held off No. 10 seed Jones County 47-40 in Edgemont and will take on No. 2 seed White River. No. 6 seed Philip also advanced by No. 11 seed Oelrichs and will face No. 3 seed Kadoka Area.
The other matchup Tuesday night will be bewteen No. 4 seed Lower Brule and No. 5 seed Wall.
Region 8B
No. 8 seed Harding County advanced past No. 9 seed Bison 45-34 Monday and will face No. 1 seed Faith Tuesday. No. 7 seed Wakpala rolled by No. 10 seed Tiospaye Topa 86-67 and will face No. 2 seed Timber Lake.
No. 6 seed Dupree took down No. 11 seed Takini 82-36 and will take on No. 3 seed Lemmon. The other matchup Tuesday will be No. 4 seed Newell hosting No. 5 seed McIntosh.
Boys' Basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 56, FAITH 48: The Comets jumped out early on the road and took down the Longhorns Monday night.
Zane Schlabach scored 22 points for Christian, David Schmagel added 11 and Levi Vanden Bos had nine. Faith was led by Layton Steele who had 15, Tyson Selby had 11 and Harland Groves also had 11.
The Comets led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-22 at halftime. That lead was cut to 44-36 at the end of the third quarter and both teams scored 12 points in the fourth.
Christian, 14-3, travels to Lead-Deadwood tonight while Faith, 11-7, hosts Wall Friday.