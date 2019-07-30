Heading into the final night of the Class A American Legion Senior State Tournament, the Rapid City Post 22 baseball team not only had to beat a tough Renner Post 307 squad once, but twice in order to repeat as state champions.
Although they fought through adversity throughout the tournament and in the first semifinal game, the Hardhats fell just short of the program winning its 43rd title as Renner used a big fourth inning on its way to earning a 6-4 victory Tuesday night at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
“This one is tough,” Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve said. “The script didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but that’s baseball and we always have next year.”
It was the first state title for Renner Post 307.
Neither team was able to put much offense together in the first three and a half innings, until Renner’s offense erupted in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 307 scored six runs in the inning, including three runs that came off of a Mason Runia double to left field.
“The bottom of the fourth was the whole story,” Torve said. “They score six on a couple of hits, one of them was a three-run double, and that was the whole game right there. It was just too big of a hole for us to climb out of. They had a big inning and we didn’t and that was the difference in the ballgame.”
In typical fashion, the Hardhats weren’t going to fold despite the big inning for Renner, as they came back to cut the deficit with a trio of runs in the fifth.
Alex Weaver and Jace Caldwell kicked off the scoring for Rapid City with a pair of RBI singles, followed by Blake Weaver, who closed out the inning with an RBI double.
Torve said his team never gives up, but just had a hard time capitalizing on some of their opportunities in the game.
“That’s who this team is,” he said. “We have competed hard all year. They score six, we come right back and score three. Even in that inning, we left a couple of runners on. In the seventh, we had a couple runners on. We had 14 hits and only had four runs. It shows we are getting the hits, but we just weren’t capitalizing when we needed to.”
Post 22 had another opportunity in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded. Colton Hartford knocked in a run on a single, but Renner ended the game and the Hardhat hopes by inducing a pop fly to center in the next at bat.
Post 22 has had a fairly up-and-down year despite its 47-15 record, where it lost a tough game and followed it up by stringing together a decent streak of wins.
“That is who this team has been this year,” Torve said. “There were at least two times where we had a bad game and then went on a streak. We get beat by Sturgis, but then we come back and reel off about 10 or 12 straight wins. Then we lose the first two of the Firecracker and reel off 10 or 12 straight. Then here we lose the first game and lose tonight and it just didn’t pan out. Renner is a very good baseball team.”
The ability to bounce back from adversity is a big reason Post 22 was in this position in the first place. Despite the tough times, the team found a way to bounce back.
“We lay an egg and then we go on a streak,” Torve added. “That shows the character of this team. It shows that we care about each other and that we compete. I am proud to be associated with these fine young men.”
Caldwell led the way for the Hardhats with three hits and an RBI, while Blake Weaver added two hits and an RBI.
Runia led Renner with two hits and three RBI.
With the win, Renner advances to the Central Plains Regional tournament in Sioux Falls Aug. 7-11.