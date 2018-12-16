The Morrison family has quite the basketball legacy at White River, but Jadice Morrison now has something that his older brother and uncle do not; his third Lakota Nation Invitational title.
Morrison was named the Most Valuable Player of the boys' tournament and White River defended its title last year with a hard-fought 62-58 win over Pine Ridge.
"All of our players are very poised, confident and coachable," Morrison said. "Me as a leader and Nick (Sayler) as a leader really stepped up, we all did our role."
Morrison finished the game with 17 points while Teron Sazue and Luke Wells had 13 and Tyson Iyotte had 10.
For Pine Ridge, Halen Bad Bear had 21 points, Corey Brown had 10 and Juwan Garnier had 10.
"We have great character with our kids. We've had some growing pains but that makes us stronger," White River coach Eldon Marshall said. "I think if anything it's brought us together. We still have a lot of things to work on but defensively I thought we did a really good job."
The Tigers started the game with a 8-2 lead, but as would be a theme throughout the night, the Thorpes would not go away.
Pine Ridge made it 10-8 before a little run from White River made the score 29-22 at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, the Thorpes made a run of their own that saw them tie the game and eventually take the lead.
It seemed like whenever Pine Ridge would mount a run or even take a lead, White River had an answer on the other end.
"That persistence, the drive, the belief in each other and the confidence. Sometimes the decisions you made weren't the best that allowed them to get back into it, but despite that we were still able to do what we needed to do," Marshall said of why his team was able to hold off Pine Ridge.
"We relied on our defense some more. We were able to make a stop and hit some free throws at the end there. Those are the things we emphasize at this time of the year and hopefully the offense will come along the way."
The final minute did end that way, with a lose ball that was picked up by Sayer and a basket was made on the other end that put the lead at four.
Morrison was able to knock down 3-of-5 free throws throughout the night, but missed two big ones in the final minute that kept the Thorpes in it. In the final trip down the floor, Pine Ridge turned the ball over again and all that was left was to make one more free throw with less than three seconds left, which White River did.
The win is the third in the last five years for the Tigers and fifth of the last eight.
Marshall said winning this tournament isn't easy. It's four games in four days during the beginning of the season when the team hasn't jelled completely.
That's why it was so satisfying to him to be able to bring another title back to White River.
"It's a grind, and we grind. These guys grind in the summer, in the weight room, and we try to make our practices harder than games," he said. "They want to get better and want to be the best, I think that's what attracts people that want to be a part of it."
Marshall was very complimentary of Pine Ridge, who fell to 3-1 on the season and will be off until Dec. 27 when it takes on Mandaree, North Dakota.
"You have to credit Pine Ridge, they're a great team. They have the horses and we were fortunate, it could have either way," Marshall said. "I was so proud of our guys for doing what they needed to do. I believed in them, they believed in each other and that's all that matters."
Iyotte said although the LNI happens during an early portion of the season, it's still important to the teams that participate in it.
He was happy to celebrate with a large portion of his community that drove to Rapid City, because in his mind the LNI is about more than climbing the standings for better postseason position.
"The atmosphere in here is crazy, it feels like a state tournament," he said. "As they say in the Lakota way, it's all family here. The atmosphere is great, it's amazing."
The Tigers improve to 5-0 and will face Kadoka Area on the road Thursday.