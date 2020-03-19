Richter, Courtney earn WGPC coaching honors

Defenseman Seth Stock of the Rushmore Thunder high school boys' varsity hockey team, was named to the SDAHA All State First Team, which was released March 13.

Also for the Thunder, forward Derrick Brown was named to the second team, while Brown, Aaron Olson and Ethan Ellender were named to the Toshiba academic team (3.0 GPA or better). Ellender was also named to the Hobey Baker Character Award team.