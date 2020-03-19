Richter, Courtney earn WGPC coaching honors

Dallas Richter of New Underwood and Kyle Courtney of Rapid City Christian were named respective girls' and boys' Western Great Plains Conference Basketball Coaches of the Year.
Richter guided the Tigers to a 17-5 overall record in his first year at the helm, while Courtney's Comets finished 12-10.
Also named conference most valuable player for the girls was Lavin Bendt of Kadoka Area, while Nick Sayler earned MVP honors for the boys.
WGPC Girls’ Basketball
All-Conference Team 2020
1st Team All-Conference
Lavin Bendt – Kadoka; Maleighya Estes - Lyman; Olivia Kieffer – Rapid City Christian; Cerington Jones – New Underwood; Cailyn Valandra-Prue – White River
2nd Team All-Conference
Copper Lurz – Philip; Jadyn Jensen – Jones Co.; Remedy Morrison – White River; Lily Wagner - Wall; Kacie Wagner – Lyman
3rd Team All-Conference
Avery Heinert – New Underwood; Kayt Garnos – Lyman; Nicole Yackley – White River; Abby Pierce – Rapid City Christian; Holliday Thorton – New Underwood
WGPC Boys’ Basketball
All-Conference Team 2020
1st Team All-Conference
Nick Sayler, White River; Jack Roisum, Rapid City Christian; Joe Sayler, White River; Toby Estes, Lyman; Riley Rankin, Jones County
You have free articles remaining.
2nd Team All-Conference
Sam Schlabach, Rapid City Christian; Wyatt Olson, Jones County; Rich Lamont, Kadoka; Kyler Valandra, White River; Tanner Young, White River
3rd Team All-Conference
Dylan VanderMay, Kadoka Area; Jet Jones, Philip; Cruz Garnos, Lyman; Ethan Wipf, Rapid City Christian; Tyson Floyd, Lyman
Stock earns first team all-state hockey honors
Defenseman Seth Stock of the Rushmore Thunder high school boys' varsity hockey team, was named to the SDAHA All State First Team, which was released March 13.
Also for the Thunder, forward Derrick Brown was named to the second team, while Brown, Aaron Olson and Ethan Ellender were named to the Toshiba academic team (3.0 GPA or better). Ellender was also named to the Hobey Baker Character Award team.
SDAHA All State Team
First Team
Forward — Canyon Brown, Sioux Center; Walker Schiltz, Huron; Braden Malwitz, Sioux Falls.
Defense — Spencer Wedlin, Oahe; Seth Stock, Rushmore.
Goalie — Fred Roufs, Sioux Falls.
Second Team
Forward — Max Kjelden, Brookings; Carson Duba, Huron; Derrick Brown, Rushmore.
Defense — Izaiah Phillips, Huron; Nathan Moon, Sioux Falls.
Goalie — Owen McBride, Watertown.
Coach of the Year — Jake Eide, Huron.