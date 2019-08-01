The Rapid City Post 320 Risers opened the South Dakota 16-under State American Legion baseball tournament in Renner with a 5-2 win over the Aberdeen Smitty's.
The Riders led 2-0 with single runs in the first and third innings, but Aberdeen battled back to tie the game with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. But Post 320 responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and shut down the Smitty's in the seventh to pick up the win.
Rapid City got on the board in the first inning when Jace Wetzler singled home Lane Darrow, and the Risers made it 2-0 in the third when Walker Vlietstra scored from third on a sacrifice fly to left field from Colton Nesland.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wetzler broke the 2-2 tie on a big two-run triple, and he scored on a wild pitch.
Jett Wetzler, who came on to pitch in the sixth inning, earned the win, blanking the Smitty's in 1 1/3 inning. Ashton Dahl started the game and went the first four innings, giving up three hits and no runs, while Dylan Jaques gave up two unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Jace Wetzler had a big game at the plate with two hits and three RBI, while Jett Wetzler added a pair of hits.
The Risers, 21-17, will continue round-robin play in the tournament today, taking on Watertown at 10:30 a.m. and Brandon Valley at 6 p.m.
Sasquatch close home season with win
The Spearfish Sasquatch closed its home schedule with a bang, stopping the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 9-5 in Expedition League play at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
The Sasquatch scored five runs in the third inning for a 6-0 lead and never looked back.
Chad Call and Dawson Martin paced the Sasquatch, 27-31, with three hits and an RBI each, while Matt Crossley added a pair of hits, including his second home run of the season, a solo shot, in the seventh inning. Jaxon Rosencranz and Grady Wright added two hits each.
The two teams will play again tonight at 6:05 p.m. in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.
Rush home opener tickets on sale
The Rapid City Rush have announced that tickets for the home-opening weekend on Oct. 25-26 against the Utah Grizzlies are on sale now.
The home-opening weekend will feature a celebration of the team’s 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents’ Cup Championship. Players from that 2009-10 team will return to Rapid City to celebrate their accomplishments and re-unite with the best fans in "AA" hockey. The players returning for the celebration will be announced at a later date.
Opening night on Oct. 25 will begin with an outdoor tailgating party prior to doors opening for admission to the game from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature live music entertainment. Additionally, the Rush will don the red jerseys that the team wore on May 4, 2010, for the entire weekend to then be auctioned following the Saturday night contest. A red rally towel will also be placed on every seat in the building, and a special pre-game ceremony honoring the 2010 Champions will take place prior to puck drop.
Follow the link to buy your tickets for the weekend series against the Grizzlies at https://bit.ly/2G8qFt0.
Season tickets for all 36 home games also are on sale now.
Three on three PAL hoops tourney set for Summer Nights
A free 3 on 3 PAL (Police Activities League) basketball tournament will be held at Summer Nights beginning at 6 p.m.
Players can sign up the night of the tournament Aug. 8 or Aug. 15 at Summer Nights.
City Rec Boys' basketball camp set
The Rapid City Rec Department Boys' Basketball Camp for players in grades second through eighth will be held Aug. 5-8 from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at the West Community Gym.
The camp costs $40 per participant.
Players can sign up online at https://www.rcgov.org/departments/parks-recreation.html or Monday at the camp.