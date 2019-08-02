The Rapid City Post 320 Risers split a pair of games Friday in the State 16-under American Legion baseball tournament at Renner.
The Risers, who opened the tournament Thursday with a 5-2 win over Aberdeen, crushed the Watertown Red Sox 18-3 Friday morning, but fell to Brandon Valley 16U 5-3.
Against Watertown, Post 320 erupted for 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back, scoring three times in the second and four more times in the fourth.
The Risers clubbed 13 hits, led by Lane Darrow, Mason Mehlhaff, Jace Wetzler, Brian Roselles and Drake Hassett, who all had two hits. Roselles knocked in three runs, while Darrow, Mehlhaff, Hassett and Brayden Johns all had two RBIs.
Jett Wetzler picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and one run in three innings, while Colton Nesland pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs on four hits.
Against Brandon Valley, the Risers fell behind 3-0 after four innings before scoring three times to begin the sixth. Brandon Valley, however, responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.
Post 320 out-hit Brandon Valley 13-5, with Hassett leading the way with three hits. Mehlhaff, Roselles, Ashton Dahl and Jett Wetzler all had two hits, with Wetzler knocking in two runs.
Kaden Nelson took the loss, giving up just the five hits and the five runs, walking two and striking out four.
You have free articles remaining.
The Risers, 22-18, close pool play today with Sioux Falls West at 2 p.m.
Sasquatch runs past Whiskey Jacks
The Spearfish Sasquatch clubbed 20 hits and rolled to a 16-3 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Friday night in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.
Spearfish had three big innings, scoring five runs in each of the second and fourth innings and four more in the sixth.
Aaron Johnson had a huge game for Spearfish with four hits and two RBI, while Ben Larson had three hits and an RBI. Grady Wright had a pair of hits and six RBI, including a three-run home run in the seventh. Joe Yorke had two hits, including his second home run of the season, and two RBI, while Trace Hamby, Chad Call, Tucker Roe and Dawson Martin all had two hits and one RBI.
Larson picked up the win, scattering four hits and two runs, striking out eight in seven innings, while Zach Stephens pitched the final two innings, yielding one run on two hits.
Spearfish moved to 28-31 with the win, while Wheat City fell to 10-52. The two teams will face off tonight at 6 p.m., ending the season Sunday at 3:35 p.m.