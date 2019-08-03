The Rapid City Post 320 Risers battled to the end and came out on top in 13 innings to beat Sioux Falls West, but their season came to an end Saturday at the State 16-under American Legion baseball tournament in Renner.
The Risers got a walk-off RBI single by Dylan Jaques in the bottom of the 13th inning, but despite a 3-1 record in pool play, they were not able to move on to bracket play today.
Despite the tournament elimination, it was a game the Risers won't soon forget, as Post 320 came back from four runs down going into the bottom of the seventh.
In that inning, the Risers loaded the bases and got back on the scoreboard on a RBI walk to Kaden Nelson, followed by a two-out, two-run single by Mason Mehlhaff and a double steal by Mehlhaff and Lane Darrow, with Darrow scoring to tie the game at 8-8.
The Risers had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th loading the bases with no outs, but failed to score, and left a baserunner on third in the 12th.
Sioux Falls West also loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning but did not score.
After Sioux Falls scored twice in the top of the 11th, the Risers answered to keep the game going on a two-out, two-run single by Drake Hassett.
In the 13th inning, Jaques walked the game off by singling in Jace Wetzler, who singled and moved to second on an error.
The Riser pounded out 22 hits, with Hassett and Jett Wetzler with four hits each. Hassett knocked in four runs.
Jace Wetzler and Ashton Dahl had three hits each, while Bryan Roselles and Nelson had two hits each.
Jaques, the last of five Post 320 pitchers, also got the win on the mound with a scoreless 13th inning. The Riser committed seven errors resulting in only two of the 10 Sioux Falls runs to be earned.
The Risers finished the season at 23-18.
BH Americans open junior regionals with win over Missouri
The Black Hills Americans Junior Little League All-Stars got the Midwest Regionals in Fort Wayne, Ind., off to a nice start with a 7-2 win over Missouri Saturday.
The Missouri team led 1-0 through four innings before the Americans took control with three runs in the fifth and four more runs in the sixth.
The Americans got going offensively in the fifth on a RBI groundout by Brady Bickett, a RBI double by Aaron Robertson and a run-scoring single by Isaac Dike.
In the sixth, Aaron Roach got things going with a two-run single, and he later scored on a passed ball. Bickett also had a run-scoring groundout.
Hayden Leighty got the win on the mound in relief of starter Lee Neugebauer. Leighty gave up one hit and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings. Neugebauer gave up an unearned run in 3 2/3 innings, striking out eight. Aidan Mason pitched one inning giving up one run and Joseph Corwin got the final two outs.
The Americans return to action today at 8 a.m. against Wisconsin.
Whiskey Jacks hammer Sasquatch
Wheat City put the game away with an eight-run seventh inning to roll to a 17-4 win over Spearfish Saturday night in Expedition League baseball action in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.
The Sasquatch jumped on the Whiskey Jacks with three runs in the top of the first, but only managed one run the rest of the way. Wheat City scored two runs in the second, four in the third and three in the sixth to gain the momentum.
Jace Bailey and Jared Hazeldine both had four hits for the Whiskey Jacks, 11-52, with Bailey knocking in five runs.
Spearfish, 28-32, had just five hits.
The two teams will close the season today at 3:35 p.m.