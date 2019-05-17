Kevin Bybee likes the idea of an I-90 rivalry between the Spearfish Sasquatch and the Rapid City Jackalopes.
He'll have to wear two hats, though. He and his wife, Heidi, own both teams.
Bybee announced earlier this week that the Jackalopes are expected to make their debut in the Expedition League in 2020 at McKeague Field on Rapid City’s west side.
The Sasquatch are in their second year as a franchise.
The Expedition League is a collegiate wooden bat league with teams in Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota and Manitoba, Canada. Rapid City is where the league’s headquarters is located. The league is an amateur league where players stay with host families throughout the summer.
“I sure hope they’re rivals and I hope they split it right down the middle,” Bybee said of the Sasquatch and Jackalopes. “It’s one of those things where you want both teams to do great, and quite honestly, 99 percent of what I do has nothing to do with the baseball on the field. That responsibility falls on the head coaches. A large chunk of what I have to do is with food services, logistics and entertainment. I think it’s good for the league and the region to have multiple teams.”
Bybee said having a team in Rapid City has been a goal of his and league president Steve Wagner’s since the league’s inception.
“I feel great. It made sense with the league headquarters being in Rapid City to have a team in Rapid City as well,” he said. “It’s always been a goal to have a team here, and it’s centrally located so that will be nice as well.”
He also said in collegiate wooden bat leagues like the Expedition League, it isn’t unusual for one person to own multiple teams.
“Within our league, there’s owners that have multiple teams, but obviously it’s a busy time,” he said. “Like with any news business when you start it up, there’s a crazy couple few years until you get it off the ground but to have a team in Rapid City is the best of both worlds in my opinion.”
In order for the team to play as scheduled in 2020, there will need to be changes to McKeague Field.
The current stadium hosts Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, Douglas and St. Thomas More homes games, as well as the Black Hills Amateur League. Bybee said there will need to be 1,200-1,500 seats added to the stadium before the Jackalopes can take the field.
He pointed to the Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League as an example of what to aim for. The team is based in Gehrig, Nebraska, which has a population of 8,500 people and is close to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, which has a population of 15,039.
He said the larger Rapid City market and its love for baseball should make those extra seats easy to fill.
He also said improvements will need to be made to the lighting and playing surface, because the players who will be coming Rapid City are usually from NCAA Division I or Division II, and are used to high quality field to play on.
“That’s the focus right now. There’s quite a bit or work that needs to be done at McKeague, and that’s the one thing that’s our major hurdle right now,” he said. “We could probably go higher (in amounts of additional seating), but we want to pack the place out. I have no doubt that Rapid City and the surrounding area could do that.”
Bybee also said the City of Rapid City has extended permission for the Jackalopes to pursue naming rights for McKeague Field.
He said while the stadium might change its name, the field will continue to be named McKeague Field, based on a request from the city.
“Internally we want to honor that as well,” he said. “That’s what people know it as, there’s a lot of tradition there.”
Overall, Bybee said he’s excited that a team is coming to Rapid City.
“Things in Spearfish fell into place quite easily. The people of the City of Spearfish made things quite easy for us to move in,” he said. “Rapid City has been on our radar for a couple of years, and we were waiting for the timing of it to work out, but we’re excited to bring high caliber, high level and draft quality players into Rapid City.”