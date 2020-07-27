RMAC delays start of fall sports season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference will delay the start of 2020 fall sports competitions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the U.S.

In a meeting Monday, the RMAC president’s council voted to delay the start of fall sports practices to Aug. 24 with the date of first competition moved to Sept. 18. The council also voted to a conference-only schedule for football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.

The council, in making its decision, reviewed current local, state and national COVID-19 guidelines and the guidance and principles of the NCAA. The RMAC felt aligning with the best current practices and was essential to maintaining a safe and healthy playing environment for its student-athletes.

"I believe the decision of the RMAC President’s Council to delay the start of the fall sports season is in line with the NCAA’s Resocialization of Collegiate Sports," BHSU athletic director Jhett Albers said, "and now gives us a definitive timeline to begin planning and implementing the protocols and guidelines necessary to assist with our efforts to provide a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes."

The move to start the fall sports seasons touches nearly every sport at South Dakota Mines, Black Hills State and Chadron State.