John Matocha and Scott Marchall of Colorado Mines and Robert Garlock of Western Colorado were awarded player-of-the-week honors for their performances in Week 2 of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football season.

Matocha, a true freshman who made his debut at quarterback, had an efficient 20-for-22, 249-yard, four-touchdown performance in Mines' 52-7 win over Black Hills State on Saturday. Matocha had only one incompletion in each half, as he threw for three touchdowns and ran for a four-yard TD. Matocha added 50 yards on the ground on 10 rushes.

Garlock led a dominating defensive effort by Western Colorado during its 27-7 win over South Dakota Mines. Garlock racked up a team-high seven tackles – five solo – while helping the the Mountaineers’ defense not allow an offensive touchdown to the Hardrockers, whose only score came on a blocked field goal attempt.

Marshall remained perfect on the season, hitting 6-of-6 point-after kicks and a 46-yard field goal in Colorado Mines' 52-7 win over Black Hills State. Marshall also had eight of nine kickoffs go for touchbacks. His 46-yard field goal was a career long.

