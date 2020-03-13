RMAC goes full cancellation of spring seasons

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) has cancelled the remainder of all spring sport competition and travel.
This decision affects South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf, and men's and women's outdoor track. The RMAC had previously announced on Thursday the suspension of the spring season before deciding on a full cancellation Friday. The announcement follows the NCAA's decision on Thursday to cancel all winter and spring championships.
"My heart breaks for our scholar-athletes to have their season end so abruptly in this unprecedented manner," said Hardrocker athletics director Joel Lueken. "Stay strong Hardrockers, we will get through this. We must put the health and safety all those involved at the utmost importance."
The RMAC released the following statement:
"The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) has announced the cancellation of all spring championship and non-championship competitions and travel for the remainder of the current academic year due to COVID-19.
The RMAC Presidents Council approved the recommendation by league athletic administrators after a review of public health recommendations on gatherings, member campus decisions that affect student-athletes, consideration of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) decision to cancel all spring championships, and individual sport (golf, track & field) regular season contest and tournament cancellations around the region.
"We are heartbroken for our spring student-athletes and we do not take this decision lightly nor do we underestimate the impact it has on those who have had something taken away today," said RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham. "The overriding theme of our deliberations has been aligned with institutional positions, based upon the continued best health practice recommendations from state and federal experts."
Youth wrestling postseason cancelled
Due to the recent concerns raised because of the COVID-19 Virus and along with the loss of the use of Public Facilities in many communities throughout South Dakota, the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association post season that includes regional and state tournaments has been cancelled.
"As disheartening as this is for the wrestling community of South Dakota, please know that this decision was not made easily, but with the best interest of everyone involved in our sport," the SDWCA board of directors said in a statement.
Rushmore Thunder to not play in state tournament
After a meeting involving much discussion and emotion, Rushmore Hockey Association coaches, parents, and players decided to cancel their trip to the SDAHA State Hockey tournament that was scheduled for this weekend in xxxx.
"This decision was not made lightly and was a very difficult and emotional decision," said Christopher Dietrich, MD, Rushmore Hockey Association president. "Ultimately the Safety of our participants and their families is our top priority.
"We are attempting to follow local and state health authority recommendations. We believe the best way to do this is to follow the social distancing guidelines. We realize that this is a difficult decision and uncharted territory."
SD Sports Hall of Fame banquet cancelled
Due to current health concerns because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremonies scheduled for April 25 in Sioux Falls have been cancelled.
The City of Sioux Falls has enacted an emergency ban on gatherings of over 250 people which would include the Hall of Fame Banquet. The decision is also being made at this time to provide enough notice for those people needing to make travel plans from distant locations to attend the event.
People who have already purchased tickets for the Sports Hall of Fame banquet will be eligible for refunds. Scheduled to be inducted in 2020 were Bruce Conley, Laverne Diede, Doug Eggers, Randy Fletcher, Kevin Leighton, Ronald Mitchell, Darwin Robinson, Ken Ruml, Heather (Sieler) Goehner and Steve Withorne. They will now be inducted at next year’s 2021 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame banquet.