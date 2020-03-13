RMAC goes full cancellation of spring seasons

"We are heartbroken for our spring student-athletes and we do not take this decision lightly nor do we underestimate the impact it has on those who have had something taken away today," said RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham. "The overriding theme of our deliberations has been aligned with institutional positions, based upon the continued best health practice recommendations from state and federal experts."

Youth wrestling postseason cancelled

Due to the recent concerns raised because of the COVID-19 Virus and along with the loss of the use of Public Facilities in many communities throughout South Dakota, the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association post season that includes regional and state tournaments has been cancelled.

"As disheartening as this is for the wrestling community of South Dakota, please know that this decision was not made easily, but with the best interest of everyone involved in our sport," the SDWCA board of directors said in a statement.

Rushmore Thunder to not play in state tournament

After a meeting involving much discussion and emotion, Rushmore Hockey Association coaches, parents, and players decided to cancel their trip to the SDAHA State Hockey tournament that was scheduled for this weekend in xxxx.