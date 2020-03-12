RMAC suspends all competitions through April 6

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has suspended all spring sport competitions through April 6, effective immediately due to the increasing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement follows the NCAA's decision earlier on Thursday to cancel all winter and spring championships.

Black Hills State University's golf, triathlon, men's and women's outdoor track & field, and softball teams will suspend competition during this time.

Black Hills State, South Dakota School of Mines and Chadron State College all had athletes competing this weekend at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., while Chadron State also had wrestlers compete in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in Sioux Falls.

The RMAC released the following statement:

"The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) has announced the suspension of all spring championship and non-championship competitions and travel through April 6 as a result of the rapidly developing information and decisions related to COVID-19.