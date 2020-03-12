RMAC suspends all competitions through April 6

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has suspended all spring sport competitions through April 6, effective immediately due to the increasing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The announcement follows the NCAA's decision earlier on Thursday to cancel all winter and spring championships.
Black Hills State University's golf, triathlon, men's and women's outdoor track & field, and softball teams will suspend competition during this time.
Black Hills State, South Dakota School of Mines and Chadron State College all had athletes competing this weekend at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., while Chadron State also had wrestlers compete in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in Sioux Falls.
The RMAC released the following statement:
"The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) has announced the suspension of all spring championship and non-championship competitions and travel through April 6 as a result of the rapidly developing information and decisions related to COVID-19.
The decision made by the RMAC Presidents Council affects all spring sports including baseball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, softball, and men's and women's outdoor track & field. The suspension also limits the activity of fall sport programs engaged in spring competition or travel including football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
The action, also endorsed by league athletic administrators, was made with the well-being of student-athletes, institutional staff, fans and officials in mind while considering the recent decisions made by member institutions to extend spring break periods as they continue to assess the impact of COVID-19. This action was also informed by the developing National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) decision to cancel all spring sport championships and fellow NCAA Division II conference decisions to pause spring sports competition.
"This is an extraordinary period we are in," said RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham. "As a membership organization, we are guided by the decisions and actions of our members and always in the best interest of our students and student-athletes."
League administrators will continue to monitor developments to determine any further steps.