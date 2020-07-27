RMAC to delay start of fall sports season
RMAC to delay start of fall sports season

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference will delay the start of 2020 fall sports competitions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the U.S.

In a meeting Monday, the RMAC president’s council voted to delay the start of fall sports practices to Aug. 24 with the date of first competition moved to Sept. 18. The council also voted to a conference-only schedule for football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.

The council, in making its decision, reviewed current local, state and national COVID-19 guidelines and the guidance and principles of the NCAA. The RMAC felt aligning with the best current practices and was essential to maintaining a safe and healthy playing environment for its student-athletes.

Reviews of safety precautions and protocols will continue throughout the fall, as the RMAC and its member schools monitor any need for further adjustments.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

