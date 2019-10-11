The Black Hills State University volleyball team fell to Metropolitan State University of Denver in straight sets Friday evening in Spearfish.
The Roadrunners (12-3, 7-0 RMAC) took the sets, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-18, respectively, over the Yellow Jackets (7-9, 5-3 RMAC).
The match started out as a battle. However, with the score tied, 12-12, MSUD began to separate, using a 5-1 run to take a 17-13 lead. Although a big kill by Mariah Robinson would get the Yellow Jackets within three at 19-16, the Roadrunners closed out the set.
BHSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set, but after tying it up, the Roadrunners surged ahead, and would not trail again.
Robinson led the BHSU offense with seven kills, hitting .700. Laurel Lech had 14 assists, five kills, and eight digs, while Tess Thomas had 12 assists.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action today when they host Chadron State at 3 p.m.
College Soccer
First half goal leads Dixie State past Mines Men
The South Dakota Mines men's Soccer team gave up a goal right before the half as it suffered a 1-0 loss to Dixie State Friday night in St. George, Utah.
Dresdan Quackenbush gave the Trailblazers the lead for good in the 40th minute when he found the back of the net on an assist from Matt Lockwood.
Dixie State also outshot the Hardrockers 17-6 in the contest, with George Martinez leading Mines with three shots.
The Hardrockers (2-7-1) will play Sunday when it travels to Westminster College.
Thunderwolves shut out BHSU women
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team fell to Colorado State University-Pueblo 3-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Thunderwolves (4-5-1, 3-2-1 RMAC) got on the board early, scoring in the fourth minute on a Justine Martinez goal. The home team stayed on the front foot, scoring again in the 41st minute, and increased its cushion to three goals less than two minutes later.
CSUP outshot BHSU 20-2 in the match.
Nielson had both of the shots for BHSU, including one on target. Dz-Rae Jara (2-5-1) made seven saves in net.
The Yellow Jackets will play Sunday at New Mexico Highlands.