When Rapid City's Robin Miller competes in powerlifting, it's her time to "Dance with the Iron."
She's a really good dancer, by the way.
In 2018, Miller set two world records and one national record in her division and therefore has been named the Rapid City Independent Athlete of the Year and will be recognized Monday night during the 47th Annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition banquet.
The banquet gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the Lacroix Room of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
In less than two years in the sport, Miller has risen to the top. Yet, she was surprised to earn the Independent Athlete of the Year honors.
"I am absolutely full of appreciation and gratitude. It is overwhelming to be nominated for that, but I am ecstatic and thankful," Miller said.
Miller started working out for her very first meet in July 2017 with a 12-week training program. That first meet was in State Powerlifting Meet in Chamberlain, and after wining the 2018 state meet she went on another 12-week training cycle as she qualified for the 2018 national meet in Orlando, Fla.
There, she won her division and qualified for the World Championships, also in Orlando. There, she won by setting world records (in her division) in the deadlift at 341.5 pounds and the bench press at 159.75. She also set AAPF (Amateur American Powerlifting) national record in the squat at 236.75 pounds.
She competes in Women's Masters Class 2 (45-49 years of age, 132 pounds).
"I really think that there is much to be said when people find success. You have to enjoy it and be able to contribute the time for that," she said as she puts in anywhere between 16-20 hours a week in the gym, six to seven days a week.
"I've had some good personal trainers," she said. "One of the things about power lifting is you kind of compete against yourself. Even though you have competitors, it really is competing against your own numbers. That drives you as well. You want to be better than you were in your last meet, or you want to be better than you were the week before, the month before."
Ironically, Miller said when she first started, she could barely squat 85 pounds.
"In two years time I have grown in my strength, and my success has come in gym work in the gym," she said.
Miller said she didn't initially begin working out to be a power lifter, it just kind of happened with he encouragement of her personal trainer, Will Hayford of Hurricane Fitness.
All of this despite her not really thinking that she enjoyed it that much. She originally was just into health and physical fitness, not lifting.
"I really just wanted to understand fitness, and I wanted to get in better shape. I didn't know how to do it on my own," she said. "He (Hayford) said, 'I really think you should train for the power lifting meet in Chamberlain, and I said, 'Yeah, why not.' That is really how this journey all started."
Miller said is going to have a busy 2019. She has already competed at the state meet and has qualified for nationals.
At state she registered in two divisions — one is drug tested and the other is not drug tested.
"I'm a clean athlete, but I am going to compete in both divisions," she said.
She has already competed in the drug-tested nationals and won her division, as she won the overall best lifter award (of all lifters, regardless of divisions). That qualifies her for worlds.
She still has the other nationals June 15 and she is also going to compete in a meet in Rapid City on June 1. The non-tested worlds will be in November in Finland.
"I have four more meets to compete in this year, so my training continues daily," said Miller, who is a project manager at FourFront Design, an architectural engineering firm.
One thing that Miller has learned along the way is lifting isn't just physical, it's mental as well.
"There are mental giants, as I call hem, that always interrupt yourself. You have to fight through those things, knowing that you are better than the iron laying on the floor," she said.
In a short time, Robin Miller has proven to be much better than those irons.