The South Dakota School of Mines football team closed out the 2019 campaign with an exciting win over Fort Lewis College, 27-17, Saturday afternoon during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Durango, Colo.
Mines closed out the game scoring 20 unanswered points to finish the year with a 3-8 overall record and 2-8 mark in the RMAC.
Hardrocker junior running back Ahmad Lewis, who finished the day with 119 rushing yards on 34 carries and two touchdowns also earned a big milestone. By the end of the first half of play, Lewis broke the SD Mines season rushing record.
Lewis now holds the record with 1,385 rushing yards. The old record was held by Jim Guthrie who had 1,314 from 1977. Lewis also set a new record for carries in a season with 308 carries.
Enis Sefa also added to his overall leading Hardrocker scorer total now with 190 points and added to his record of extra points in a career, adding three from Saturday for 106 total.
With the Hardrockers up by a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, 24-17, Adrian Eastman picked off a Fort Lewis pass and returned it 33 yards into Hardrocker territory to ice the game. The 'Rockers were able to salt away a lot time before Sefa connect on a 25 yard field goal to give them a 10-point edge and the eventual outcome.
Toby Smith closed out the game completing 19-30 passes for 246 yards and TD pass. That TD reception was to Anthony Ullrich in the first part of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17-17.
Carson Hunt led the Hardrockers receivers with 85 yards on five catches. Lewis and had four catches for 50 yards and Allec Van Horn came up with four receptions for 49 yards.
Chris Counce led the 'Rocker defense with nine total tackles and one sack for a loss of 10 yards. Steven Nolasco had seven total tackles and Francisco Dicochea added six tackles, which included two sacks for a loss of 24 yards and one broken up pass.
Unbeaten Colorado Mines runs past Eagles
Colorado School of Mines put its potent offense on full display here Saturday while wrapping up its regular season by defeating Chadron State College 70-28 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest in chadron, Neb.
The Orediggers, now 11-0, and ranked seventh in NCAA Division II, scored their first four touchdowns on pass plays while building a 28-7 lead halfway through the second quarter. Their next six touchdowns came on rushing plays while they piled up 440 yards on the ground, third most ever against the Eagles.
Freshman quarterback John Matocha finished the day with 14 completions in 19 attempts for 243 yards. The Mines running game was led by sophomore Michael Zeman, who carried 20 times for 228 yards.
Chadron State quarterback Dalton Holst hit senior wide receiver Tevon Wright to cap a 70-yard drive. The Eagles also went 72 yards in 12 plays for their second TD, a 2-yard dive by sophomore Elijah Myles, who helped spark the drive with an 18-yard run.
Jackson Dickerson returned to action and scored the Eagles’ third touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Holst. The big gainer in the 65-yard march was a 40-yard gain from Holst to inside receiver Cole Thurness.
Holst finished with 19 completions in 38 attempts for 241 yards and the three TDs. He ends the season with 3,106 yards through the air and 33 touchdown passes, both CSC season records.
Heide leads South Dakota St past N Iowa 38-7
BROOKINGS — Keaton Heide was 15-of-16 passing with two touchdowns, the defense forced two turnovers and South Dakota State overwhelmed Northern Iowa 38-7 on Saturday in a battle of top 10 FCS teams.
The Jackrabbits were clinging to a 17-7 lead entering the fourth quarter before breaking the game open. Don Gardner had a 24-yard fumble return after Tolu Ogunrinde’s defensive stop, Cade Johnson had a 20-yard touchdown reception set up by an interception and backup quarterback Kanin Nelson had a 12-yard TD run.
For the ninth-ranked Jackrabbits (8-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference) it was their third straight home game against a ranked opponent but the first they won. They piled up 337 yards of offense; 196 on Heide’s arm. Johnson had six catches for 134 yards.
NDSU wraps up 9th straight conference title with 49-14 win
FARGO, N.D. — Trey Lance threw for two touchdowns, Ty Brooks ran for two and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rolled up 700 yards offense in beating South Dakota 49-14 to clinch the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship on Saturday.
Ty Brooks and Adam Cofield ran for first-quarter touchdowns and Lance threw second-quarter scoring passes of 32 yards to Ben Ellefson and 43 to Christian Watson as the Bison took a 28-7 halftime lead. The lead reached 49-7 before Coyotes (4-7, 3-4) scored their other touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the game.
Utah State holds off Wyoming 26-21
LOGAN, Utah — Jordan Love passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns and the Utah State defense forced a late turnover to hold off Wyoming for a 26-21 win on Saturday.
The Aggies (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West) scored 12 straight points on Dominik Eberle’s four field goals to lead 26-14 early in the fourth quarter. Tyler Vander Waal’s 5-yard keeper for Wyoming cut the deficit to 26-21 with 6:52 left in the game.
The Cowboys (6-4, 3-3) entered Utah State territory on their final drive, but Vander Wall rolled right on a second-and-5 from the Utah State 39 and Eric Munoz intercepted his pass in the middle of the field with 58 seconds left.
Xazavian Valladay ran 25 times for 114 yards for Wyoming.