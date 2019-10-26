The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team held off a late comeback bid on its way to earning a 3-1 victory over Adams State Saturday evening at the King Center.
The Hardrockers took the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18, before the Grizzlies won the third 25-21.
While the fourth set was close, Mines sealed the win with a hard fought 33-31 victory.
Dana Thomson paced the Hardrockers with 23 kills, Victoria Zagorski added 13 kills and Jacey Koethe finished with 12.
Shyann Bastian led the team in assists with 31, followed by Kassie Luce, who added 23.
Next up, South Dakota Mines (10-12) will host Colorado Christian Friday night.
Yellow Jackets drop Fort Lewis in five
For the second day in a row, Black Hills State earned a hard-fought five set victory when it defeated Fort Lewis Saturday night in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets took a 2-0 lead with 25-14 and 25-23 wins in the first two sets, but the Skyhawks stormed back to knot it at two sets apiece with a pair of 25-20 victories.
Black Hills State put the match away with a 15-10 win in the fifth set.
Sierra Ward led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 17 kills, Kindra Cerrone and Mariah Robinson added 13 kills apiece and Peyton Bodemann finished with 11.
Laurel Lech paced the team with 40 assists, Tess Thomas added 22 assists and Haedyn Rhoades finished with 44 digs.
Black Hills State (10-11) will be back in action Friday when it hosts Regis University.
College Cross Country
BHSU, Mines competes at RMAC Championship
Jordan Theisen led the Black Hills State University men's cross country team with his 19th place finish at the RMAC championships.
His time of 24 minutes, 47 in the 8k race is not only a personal best, but it earned him second team All-RMAC honors.
The men's team ended up in ninth, while the South Dakota School of Mines finished in 11th with 291.
Joel Haas paced the Hardrocker men, earning 48th place (25:36.0).
Xiomara Robinson was the first Yellow Jacket across the line in the women's 6K, taking 32nd (21:56.2) to lead the women's team to eighth place.
The Hardrocker women finished their respective race in 15th place with 422 points.
Adeline Wilson led the 'Rocker women with a 74th place finish (24:46.8).
High School Volleyball
Central, Stevens earn wins at East-West Invite
Although it was a tough closing day for the West River squads at the East-West Invitation Saturday, Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens each picked up a win.
The Cobblers opened the day with a loss to Huron (29-27, 25-20, 25-15), before bouncing back to defeat Yankton 25-15 and 25-21.
After winning twice on Friday, the Raiders opened the second day of the tournament with a pair of losses to Brandon Valley (25-21, 17-25, 20-25) and Watertown (18-25, 12-25).
Stevens closed the invite with a win, though, as it dropped Brookings in three sets, 17-25, 25-12 and 25-14.
Sturgis and Douglas each dropped a pair of matches to close out the weekend as the Scoopers lost to Huron in three (12-25, 25-14, 12-25) and Yankton (25-13, 25-14).
The Patriots suffered losses to Yankton (27-25, 21-25, 16-25) and Huron (25-16, 25-10).