The South Dakota School of Mines and Chadron State College football teams will meet in another area rivalry game Saturday in Chadron, Neb.
The winner gets possession of The Eagle Rock Trophy. Kickoff is set for noon at Elliott Field.
Chadron State has won three straight games against Mines since the Hardrockers joined the RMAC, including last year's down-to-the-wire 50-46 thriller in Rapid City.
After a slow start in which the Eagles lost four of their five games, Chadron State is now 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the RMAC. The Hardrockers have struggled most of the season and are 2-7 and 1-7 in the conference.
Mines' primary offensive weapon is running back Ahmad Lewis, a 5-11, 200-pound junior. He leads the RMAC in rushing with 229 carries for 1,086 yards and seven touchdowns. He's run for at least 94 yards in all but one game this season, topped by 217 yards against Adams State.
Chadron State's Elijah Myles, who has carried 152 times for 818 yards and a 5.4-yard average, is second on the RMAC rushing list after rambling for 514 yards in the last three games.
The Hardrockers have used three quarterbacks. They have combined to complete 129 of 298 passes for 1,466 yards and eight touchdowns. They've been intercepted 12 times. Last week in the 49-28 loss to Colorado Mines, Toby Smith was 20-of-39 passing for three touchdowns.
Carson Hunt caught seven passes for 88 yards and two scores, while Joe Luebbers caught five passes for 40 yards and one TD.
You have free articles remaining.
Chadron State quarterback Dalton Holst continues to lead the RMAC in passing with 189 completions on 350 attempts for 2,514 yards and 26 TDs. He's been intercepted just six times.
Most of CSC's passes have been caught by three receivers. Rangy senior Tevon Wright has 55 catches for 833 yards and 12 touchdowns, junior Cole Thurness, a St. Thomas More graduate, has 56 receptions for 692 yards and seven TDs, while senior Brandon Fullerton has 24 for 424 yards and four scores.
Black Hills State hits the road to CSU-Pueblo.
The Black Hills State University football team will have another tough task ahead of them as they face No. 11 Colorado State-Pueblo Saturday in Pueblo, Colo.
The ThunderWolves are 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference. They are currently ranked 11th in the AFCA polls and 10th in the D2football polls. They are currently on a six-game win streak having last lost to #14 CO Mines back in September. Pueblo is coming off a 21-13 win over Fort Lewis where they passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
The ThunderWolves are currently third for most interceptions in D2 football and second for most yards returned on interceptions.
Black Hills State is coming off a tough 42-21 loss to Colorado Western in a game the Jackets trailed just 21-14 through three quarters of play and still 28-21 early in the fourth.
Kiefer Harphan had a big day for the Jackets with 12 catches for 161 yards and two scores. Quarterbacks Tyler Hammons and Chance Eben combined to complete 25 of 42 passes for 239 yards, but each QB had two interceptions.