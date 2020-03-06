'Rockers fall to Orediggers in RMAC semifinals

After picking up a pair of wins over the Colorado School of Mines in the regular season, the South Dakota School of Mines had another chance with a shot at a berth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship game on the line.

The third time was the charm for the Orediggers, as they took an early lead and cruised to a 76-59 victory over the Hardrockers Friday night in St. George, Utah.

Colorado Mines was able to hit some key shots in the first half, including five 3-pointers in the 20-minute stretch while SD Mines connected on just one, as the Orediggers took a 34-22 halftime advantage.

Colorado Mines continued their assault in the second half and extended their edge to 20 points around the 14-minute mark, before the Hardrockers were able to regroup.

SD Mines managed to whittle the deficit down to 12 points at the 8:51 mark, but the Orediggers made a second surge and climbed back up by 18 points, 56-38, before the Hardrockers again attempted to mount a comeback.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}