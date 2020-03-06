'Rockers fall to Orediggers in RMAC semifinals

After picking up a pair of wins over the Colorado School of Mines in the regular season, the South Dakota School of Mines had another chance with a shot at a berth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship game on the line.
The third time was the charm for the Orediggers, as they took an early lead and cruised to a 76-59 victory over the Hardrockers Friday night in St. George, Utah.
Colorado Mines was able to hit some key shots in the first half, including five 3-pointers in the 20-minute stretch while SD Mines connected on just one, as the Orediggers took a 34-22 halftime advantage.
Colorado Mines continued their assault in the second half and extended their edge to 20 points around the 14-minute mark, before the Hardrockers were able to regroup.
SD Mines managed to whittle the deficit down to 12 points at the 8:51 mark, but the Orediggers made a second surge and climbed back up by 18 points, 56-38, before the Hardrockers again attempted to mount a comeback.
With a minute and half remaining in the game, Troy Brady posted six quick points to cut the deficit down to 11 points (68-57) and nearly added three more, but a long range shot was off target as the Orediggers staved off the comeback at the free-throw line to hang on and advance to the RMAC Championship game.
The 'Diggers converted 20-of-23 free throws in the second half.
For the game, SD Mines made good on 23-of-58 attempts and shot 39.7 percent. They were 4-of-13 from 3-point range, and converted 9-of-14 on free throws. They collected 28 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals.
Colorado Mines finished shooting 44.4 percent, making good on 24-of-54 attempts, including 7-of-21 from downtown and 21-of-25 from the foul line. They hauled in 40 rebounds, had 10 assists, five steals and three blocked shots.
Individually, senior Allec Williams pace the 'Rockers with 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
Senior Logan Elers tacked on 12 points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Senior Jack Fiddler contributed with six points and five rebounds.
The Hardrockers season ended with a 17-13 overall record. It was their first-ever trip to the RMAC post-season tournament and first post-season win after defeating Black Hills State, 80-71, in the quarterfinal round.