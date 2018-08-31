Season-opening evaluations can be difficult at times unless you open the season on the road against the defending league champions.
You'll know soon enough.
The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology football team gets an early evaluation as the Hardrockers take on three-time defending Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion Colorado Mesa Saturday in Grand Junction, Colo.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
“There is no time like right out of the gate to find out where we stand with one of the best in the league, for sure,” Mines coach Zach Tinker said. “They are really good, and they are really talented. We’re anxious for the battle.”
The Mavericks finished 9-1 in the RMAC, tied with CSU-Pueblo in the standings, and clinched the title late against the Hardrockers, 69-7.
Depending on what their mindset is, Tinker said, will determine how they are going to perform. The last time the Hardrockers were in Grand Junction, they nearly knocked off the Mavericks before falling 48-38.
“When we were there a couple of years ago, we had some of the players that are here, not a bunch. But that was then,” he said. “A year ago the game got out of hand score-wise, but we didn’t play very well either.”
Regardless, Tinker said they have been practicing long enough against themselves, and they are excited to get on the bus. The third-year head coach is excited to where his team is. Some of the areas where he said they have improved, Tinker wants to see if we really are making as much progress as he thinks they are.
Quarterback Eystin Salum returns for his senior season at Mesa. The 2017 RMAC Offensive Player of the Year passed for 2,465 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 919 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. Two of Salum's favorite targets return in Peter Anderson and Marcus Hines. The duo combined for 32 catches for 563 yards and four touchdowns.
“He is just a special player. There aren’t too many of them like that in college football,” Tinker said of Salum. “It’s one of those crazy deals to hear that it is a good thing because you are playing someone who will give you a really good evaluation of where you are. But you don’t want to read too much into it because you probably won’t play a guy like that again the rest of the season.”
The Hardrockers offensively appear to be set, led by senior quarterback Jake Sullivan, senior running backs Kevin Thompson and Connor Silveria, senior wide receiver Isaiah Manley and senior center Robert Schrock.
“I think we have identified the players that can help us. I think we’re in a good place,” Tinker said. “I like what we have done in terms of making our offensive line bigger. I don’t know if we will be at full strength on Saturday, but as the season goes along, I think we have some nice pieces."
Sullivan, a St. Thomas More graduate, passed for 2,398 passing yards and 18 touchdowns last season, rushing for 598 rushing yards and scoring 10 times. In his career, he has 6,911 yards of total offense and is just 353 yards from breaking that record held by Nick Wald (1998-2001). Sullivan also needs just three touchdown passes to earn the top spot over Wald's 45 all-time.
Tinker said Sullivan is ready after a good spring practice, as well as fall camp. He’s also healthy, something he wasn’t going into last season.
“He is ready to go,” Tinker said, “It’s a fun time probably for him because he knows his stuff. In terms of what we do offensively, he has as good of a grasp as any of the coaches do. He is excited to see what he capable of, and see if he can have one of those really great seasons.”
Thompson played in 10 games last season and ran for 775 rushing yards, adding 114 receiving yards, scoring seven touchdowns. Silveria missed all of last season, but ran for 788 yards in 2016.
Tinker said the senior duo are good, quality players, and they’ll find out what kind of load they can carry because he will give them plenty of opportunities.
“Those two guys will be very, very busy. They are good in all phases of the game,” he said. “They are exciting players to watch. They are two guys you pay attention to because it is exciting when they are out there.”
On defense, the Hardrockers will have a lot of new faces out on the field.
“I think we have recruited some nice, young players, and I am excited to see them actually get to play,” Tinker said. “It is exciting and it is nerve wracking because they haven’t played for us yet, so they don’t have the experience. But certainly we are excited about the talent level.”
Mines opens its home season Sept. 8 against Western State Colorado.