'Rockers knock off Orediggers

A game of runs between the South Dakota School of Mines and Colorado School of Mines men’s basketball teams came down to the team that made the last surge.
On Friday night, it was Hardrocker guards Allec Williams and Jack Fiddler who provided the late lift as South Dakota Mines held off pesky Colorado Mines 84-69 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action at Goodell Gymnasium.
The Orediggers erased an 11-point second-half deficit and trailed 60-59 with 7:55 to go in the game when Williams stepped up his game. The Hardrocker guard assisted on Mitchell Sueker’s fast-break dunk to wake up SDM’s offense before he sandwiched two 3-pointers around a highlight reel layup to lead South Dakota Mines’ late-game surge.
“It’s a game of runs, and coach was like, 'It’s our turn to make our run,'” Williams said. “We just trusted in what we do every day in practice and you saw the result.”
Fiddler, who hit all five of his 3-point attempts Friday, spotted up for two big shots from beyond the arc to help the Hardrockers pull away late.
“Our team percentage is a little deceiving,” said SD Mines coach Eric Glenn, whose team came into the contest shooting at a 38.2% rate from 3-point range but hit 10 of 11 3-pointers Friday. “We have some guys who have gotten a lot of shots but they haven’t shot it very well. We have some guys who can flat-out shot it.”
South Dakota Mines scored 11 straight points to take an 18-7 lead midway through the first half. The Hardrockers kept the lead around 10 points for the remainder of the half and went to the break up 41-28 after Williams drove through traffic to score a layup with three seconds on the clock.
Colorado Mines outscored SDM 10-2 over a two-minute stretch to pull the Orediggers within 60-59 with 7:55 to play.
A long rebound caromed to Williams who quickly fed the ball ahead to Sueker, who was breaking down the floor wide open, leading to a dunk.
Damani Hayes then broke to the basket from the left wing for another dunk ahead of Fiddler’s 3-pointers. With the lead at 72-64, Williams’ cross-over dribble shed Kobi Betts, leaving the SDM guard with a step-back 3-pointer to make it 75-64.
“Every win matters at this point,” said Williams, who finished with 26 points on 8 of 12 shooting. “We just have to get every win.”
Fiddler finished with 19 points and Logan Elers scored 10 points for South Dakota Mines (8-8, 5-5 RMAC).
Betts led Colorado Mines with 16 points. Ben Boone finished with 13 points, Brendan Sullivan had 12 and Titus Reed 11 for the Orediggers (11-6, 7-3 RMAC).
The Hardrockers face off with UC-Colorado State at 6 p.m. today, while Colorado Mines plays at Black Hills State, also at 6 p.m.