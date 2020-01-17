'Rockers knock off Orediggers

A game of runs between the South Dakota School of Mines and Colorado School of Mines men’s basketball teams came down to the team that made the last surge.

On Friday night, it was Hardrocker guards Allec Williams and Jack Fiddler who provided the late lift as South Dakota Mines held off pesky Colorado Mines 84-69 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action at Goodell Gymnasium.

The Orediggers erased an 11-point second-half deficit and trailed 60-59 with 7:55 to go in the game when Williams stepped up his game. The Hardrocker guard assisted on Mitchell Sueker’s fast-break dunk to wake up SDM’s offense before he sandwiched two 3-pointers around a highlight reel layup to lead South Dakota Mines’ late-game surge.

“It’s a game of runs, and coach was like, 'It’s our turn to make our run,'” Williams said. “We just trusted in what we do every day in practice and you saw the result.”

Fiddler, who hit all five of his 3-point attempts Friday, spotted up for two big shots from beyond the arc to help the Hardrockers pull away late.