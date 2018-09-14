For the only time this season, the South Dakota School of Mines football team will take a step away from Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play when the Hardrockers host Simon Fraser today at Dunham Field at O’Harra Stadium.
Kickoff for the annual M-Day homecoming contest will be at 5 p.m.
Although it is a non-conference foe that hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the Hardrockers and Clan do know each other as both were remembers of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for a couple of years before Mines joined the RMAC.
In the two previous meetings between the schools, Mines won the last time they met in 2015, 19-0, but the Clan had a big win the previous year in Vancouver, 51-31.
Simon Fraser opened the season with a 54-7 win over Willamette University, snapping a 33-game losing skid, but fell to Azusa Pacific last week in its GNAC opener, 58-14.
Mines coach Zach Tinker said that the Hardrockers will have to play well to come away with the homecoming victory.
“They have a really good quarterback and offense, so our defense is going to have to play well,” Tinker said earlier this week.
The Clan are led by senior quarterback Miles Richardson, who has completed 27-of-48 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jason Nelson has run for 142 yards in two games.
The Hardrockers, 1-1, are coming off of their first win, a 38-21 victory over Western State Colorado in RMAC play. It was a tight game before the Mines defense took over, with six total turnovers, including a pick six to close the scoring by junior Marken Vilson, who was the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week. Vilson had two interceptions and eight tackles.
Offensively, senior quarterback Jake Sullivan completed 23-of-38 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while Connor Silveria ran for 71 yards and two TDS, including a 43-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Yellow Jackets searching for first win
Black Hills State University will look to duplicate last year’s final results against Adams State, but not its slow start. BHSU, which has started slow in both of its losses this season, did just that last year, trailing 31-3 before rallying for a 47-41 overtime victory.
The key for BHSU is playing four solid quarters against Adams State. Kickoff in Alamosa, Colorado is set for 1 p.m.
BHSU coach John Reiners said the road trip will be good for the team.
“They (Adams State) will be hungry for a win too. They are not going to feel sorry for us,” he said. “I’m excited with what this team can do because when we show that we can do stuff, we can be very efficient and effective. But we have to do it in the first, second, third and fourth quarters.”
Adams State is 0-2 on the season, losing to New Mexico Highlands 65-37 last week. The Grizzlies opened the season with a 49-7 loss to Colorado Mines.
Last week the Jackets fell to Colorado School of Mines 42-20, trailing 35-14 at halftime.
Ryan Hommel threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 84 yards. Payten Gilmore rushed for 43 yards and a score, while catching one touchdown pass.
Eagles to dedicate new stadium against Fort Lewis
Chadron State College returns to Elliott Field at Don Beebe Stadium again Saturday, when it hosts the Fort Lewis Skyhawks. Kickoff is at noon.
Prior to the game, the Eagles' new football complex will be dedicated. That ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The Eagles are 1-1 after toppling Black Hills State 45-8 in their home- and season-opener on Sept. 1, but falling to Colorado State-Pueblo 34-13 on the road Saturday night.
Fort Lewis is 0-2 after New Mexico Highlands won 45-31 in that opener and Dixie State throttled the Skyhawks 31-3 last Saturday.